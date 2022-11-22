Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Denmark were held to a draw by Tunisia in their World Cup opener in a raucous atmosphere at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Despite fielding many Premier League regulars, the much-fancied Danes were given a tough workout in Group D.

Christian Eriksen, appearing for Denmark having suffered a cardiac arrest in their opening game of Euro 2020 only last summer, was mostly well shackled, although he did draw a fine save from Aymen Dahmen in the second half.

Both sides had goals ruled out for offside, while Denmark's Andreas Cornelius somehow missed from a yard.

There was 95th-minute drama when referee Cesar Ramos checked the pitchside monitor over a potential Denmark penalty for handball, only to stick with his original decision.

One of the pre-tournament favourites, Denmark will need to find some form if they are to qualify from a tricky-looking group.

At Euro 2020, Denmark rode a crest of emotion to the semi-finals and confidence was high going into this tournament in Qatar, with nine wins out of 10 in World Cup qualifying.

However, Tunisia were unfazed by reputation and, perhaps inspired by Saudi Arabia's stunning win over Argentina and a vociferous crowd acclaiming every tackle, they made it uncomfortable for the Danes.

Denmark almost got away with a disjointed display when the video assistant referee suggested a penalty check after the ball had hit Yassine Merriah's arm - but the referee decided his on-pitch call had been correct.

Indeed, Ramos was showing great consistency, having earlier deemed that a similar incident at the other end against Andreas Christensen was not a penalty either.

At Euro 2020, Denmark thrived on the tag of underdogs. Badged as favourites here, this was a difficult 90 minutes and they will need to go through the gears to progress in this tournament.

With holders France up next on Saturday (16:00 GMT kick-off), it will only get harder for Kasper Hjulmund's side.

Player of the match Eriksen Christian Eriksen with an average of 7.47 Denmark Denmark Denmark

Tunisia Tunisia Tunisia Denmark Avg Squad number 10 Player name Eriksen Average rating 7.47 Squad number 1 Player name Schmeichel Average rating 6.57 Squad number 2 Player name Andersen Average rating 6.27 Squad number 23 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 6.25 Squad number 13 Player name Kristensen Average rating 6.18 Squad number 6 Player name Christensen Average rating 6.13 Squad number 4 Player name Kjaer Average rating 6.09 Squad number 7 Player name Jensen Average rating 6.03 Squad number 5 Player name Maehle Average rating 5.97 Squad number 14 Player name Damsgaard Average rating 5.83 Squad number 11 Player name Skov Olsen Average rating 5.68 Squad number 8 Player name Delaney Average rating 5.66 Squad number 12 Player name Dolberg Average rating 5.61 Squad number 25 Player name Lindstrøm Average rating 5.51 Squad number 21 Player name Cornelius Average rating 5.36 Tunisia Avg Squad number 14 Player name Laïdouni Average rating 7.03 Squad number 8 Player name Mejbri Average rating 7.00 Squad number 21 Player name Kechrida Average rating 6.88 Squad number 13 Player name Sassi Average rating 6.68 Squad number 16 Player name Dahmen Average rating 6.56 Squad number 24 Player name Abdi Average rating 6.55 Squad number 20 Player name Dräger Average rating 6.39 Squad number 11 Player name Khenissi Average rating 6.37 Squad number 9 Player name Jebali Average rating 6.36 Squad number 17 Player name Skhiri Average rating 6.35 Squad number 25 Player name Ben Slimane Average rating 6.27 Squad number 7 Player name Msakni Average rating 6.24 Squad number 3 Player name Talbi Average rating 6.21 Squad number 4 Player name Meriah Average rating 6.20 Squad number 6 Player name Bronn Average rating 6.12 Squad number 23 Player name Sliti Average rating 6.12

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Denmark Formation 3-5-2 1 Schmeichel 2 Andersen 4 Kjaer 6 Christensen 13 Kristensen 23 Højbjerg 8 Delaney 10 Eriksen 5 Maehle 11 Skov Olsen 12 Dolberg 1 Schmeichel

2 Andersen

4 Kjaer Substituted for Jensen at 65' minutes Booked at 78mins

6 Christensen

13 Kristensen Booked at 24mins

23 Højbjerg

8 Delaney Substituted for Damsgaard at 45+1' minutes

10 Eriksen

5 Maehle

11 Skov Olsen Substituted for Lindstrøm at 65' minutes

12 Dolberg Substituted for Cornelius at 65' minutes Substitutes 3 Nelsson

7 Jensen

9 Braithwaite

14 Damsgaard

15 Nørgaard

16 Christensen

17 Stryger Larsen

18 Wass

19 Wind

20 Poulsen

21 Cornelius

22 Rønnow

24 Skov

25 Lindstrøm

26 Bah Tunisia Formation 3-4-2-1 16 Dahmen 6 Bronn 4 Meriah 3 Talbi 20 Dräger 17 Skhiri 14 Laïdouni 24 Abdi 25 Ben Slimane 7 Msakni 9 Jebali 16 Dahmen

6 Bronn

4 Meriah

3 Talbi

20 Dräger Substituted for Kechrida at 88' minutes

17 Skhiri

14 Laïdouni Substituted for Sassi at 88' minutes

24 Abdi

25 Ben Slimane Substituted for Sliti at 67' minutes

7 Msakni Substituted for Mejbri at 80' minutes

9 Jebali Substituted for Khenissi at 80' minutes Booked at 86mins Substitutes 1 Mathlouthi

2 Ifa

5 Ghandri

8 Mejbri

10 Khazri

11 Khenissi

12 Maâloul

13 Sassi

15 Ben Romdhane

18 Chaalali

19 Jaziri

21 Kechrida

22 Ben Saïd

23 Sliti

26 Hassen Referee: César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos Attendance: 42,925 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Denmark 0, Tunisia 0. Full Time Second Half ends, Denmark 0, Tunisia 0. Post update Foul by Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark). Post update Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Joachim Andersen (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia). Post update Attempt saved. Andreas Cornelius (Denmark) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross. Post update Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Wajdi Kechrida. Post update VAR Decision: No Penalty Denmark. Post update Foul by Mathias Jensen (Denmark). Post update Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Aymen Dahmen. Post update Attempt blocked. Joakim Maehle (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Cornelius. Post update Attempt saved. Andreas Cornelius (Denmark) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mathias Jensen. Post update Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Wajdi Kechrida. Substitution Substitution, Tunisia. Ferjani Sassi replaces Aïssa Laïdouni. Substitution Substitution, Tunisia. Wajdi Kechrida replaces Mohamed Dräger. Post update Andreas Cornelius (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Mohamed Dräger (Tunisia). Booking Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds