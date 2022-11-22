Match ends, Denmark 0, Tunisia 0.
Denmark were held to a draw by Tunisia in their World Cup opener in a raucous atmosphere at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.
Despite fielding many Premier League regulars, the much-fancied Danes were given a tough workout in Group D.
Christian Eriksen, appearing for Denmark having suffered a cardiac arrest in their opening game of Euro 2020 only last summer, was mostly well shackled, although he did draw a fine save from Aymen Dahmen in the second half.
Both sides had goals ruled out for offside, while Denmark's Andreas Cornelius somehow missed from a yard.
There was 95th-minute drama when referee Cesar Ramos checked the pitchside monitor over a potential Denmark penalty for handball, only to stick with his original decision.
One of the pre-tournament favourites, Denmark will need to find some form if they are to qualify from a tricky-looking group.
At Euro 2020, Denmark rode a crest of emotion to the semi-finals and confidence was high going into this tournament in Qatar, with nine wins out of 10 in World Cup qualifying.
However, Tunisia were unfazed by reputation and, perhaps inspired by Saudi Arabia's stunning win over Argentina and a vociferous crowd acclaiming every tackle, they made it uncomfortable for the Danes.
Denmark almost got away with a disjointed display when the video assistant referee suggested a penalty check after the ball had hit Yassine Merriah's arm - but the referee decided his on-pitch call had been correct.
Indeed, Ramos was showing great consistency, having earlier deemed that a similar incident at the other end against Andreas Christensen was not a penalty either.
At Euro 2020, Denmark thrived on the tag of underdogs. Badged as favourites here, this was a difficult 90 minutes and they will need to go through the gears to progress in this tournament.
With holders France up next on Saturday (16:00 GMT kick-off), it will only get harder for Kasper Hjulmund's side.
Player of the match
EriksenChristian Eriksen
Denmark
Avg
- Squad number10Player nameEriksenAverage rating
7.47
- Squad number1Player nameSchmeichelAverage rating
6.57
- Squad number2Player nameAndersenAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number23Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
6.25
- Squad number13Player nameKristensenAverage rating
6.18
- Squad number6Player nameChristensenAverage rating
6.13
- Squad number4Player nameKjaerAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number7Player nameJensenAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number5Player nameMaehleAverage rating
5.97
- Squad number14Player nameDamsgaardAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number11Player nameSkov OlsenAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number8Player nameDelaneyAverage rating
5.66
- Squad number12Player nameDolbergAverage rating
5.61
- Squad number25Player nameLindstrømAverage rating
5.51
- Squad number21Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
5.36
Tunisia
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameLaïdouniAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number8Player nameMejbriAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number21Player nameKechridaAverage rating
6.88
- Squad number13Player nameSassiAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number16Player nameDahmenAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number24Player nameAbdiAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number20Player nameDrägerAverage rating
6.39
- Squad number11Player nameKhenissiAverage rating
6.37
- Squad number9Player nameJebaliAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number17Player nameSkhiriAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number25Player nameBen SlimaneAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number7Player nameMsakniAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number3Player nameTalbiAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number4Player nameMeriahAverage rating
6.20
- Squad number6Player nameBronnAverage rating
6.12
- Squad number23Player nameSlitiAverage rating
6.12
Line-ups
Denmark
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Schmeichel
- 2Andersen
- 4KjaerSubstituted forJensenat 65'minutesBooked at 78mins
- 6Christensen
- 13KristensenBooked at 24mins
- 23Højbjerg
- 8DelaneySubstituted forDamsgaardat 45+1'minutes
- 10Eriksen
- 5Maehle
- 11Skov OlsenSubstituted forLindstrømat 65'minutes
- 12DolbergSubstituted forCorneliusat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Nelsson
- 7Jensen
- 9Braithwaite
- 14Damsgaard
- 15Nørgaard
- 16Christensen
- 17Stryger Larsen
- 18Wass
- 19Wind
- 20Poulsen
- 21Cornelius
- 22Rønnow
- 24Skov
- 25Lindstrøm
- 26Bah
Tunisia
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 16Dahmen
- 6Bronn
- 4Meriah
- 3Talbi
- 20DrägerSubstituted forKechridaat 88'minutes
- 17Skhiri
- 14LaïdouniSubstituted forSassiat 88'minutes
- 24Abdi
- 25Ben SlimaneSubstituted forSlitiat 67'minutes
- 7MsakniSubstituted forMejbriat 80'minutes
- 9JebaliSubstituted forKhenissiat 80'minutesBooked at 86mins
Substitutes
- 1Mathlouthi
- 2Ifa
- 5Ghandri
- 8Mejbri
- 10Khazri
- 11Khenissi
- 12Maâloul
- 13Sassi
- 15Ben Romdhane
- 18Chaalali
- 19Jaziri
- 21Kechrida
- 22Ben Saïd
- 23Sliti
- 26Hassen
- Referee:
- César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos
- Attendance:
- 42,925
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home11
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Denmark 0, Tunisia 0.
Post update
Foul by Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark).
Post update
Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Joachim Andersen (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia).
Post update
Attempt saved. Andreas Cornelius (Denmark) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Wajdi Kechrida.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Penalty Denmark.
Post update
Foul by Mathias Jensen (Denmark).
Post update
Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Aymen Dahmen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joakim Maehle (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Cornelius.
Post update
Attempt saved. Andreas Cornelius (Denmark) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mathias Jensen.
Post update
Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Wajdi Kechrida.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Ferjani Sassi replaces Aïssa Laïdouni.
Substitution
Substitution, Tunisia. Wajdi Kechrida replaces Mohamed Dräger.
Post update
Andreas Cornelius (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Mohamed Dräger (Tunisia).
Booking
Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple - Android - Amazon
Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds
Why did the commentators keep referring to Denmark as one of the favourites for this WC? Are they really? They have quite a good squad, but one of the favourites is a stretch, surely!
Saudi Arabia: Ranked 51 in the world
Tunisia: Ranked 30 in the world
But it was only Iran they said…
If Iran looked ordinary, it was because England made them look ordinary. Look what happens when you don’t play as well as England did.
That would have been a proper travesty if awarded.
Well done Ref!
Well played Tunisia!!
Good to see a ref not afraid to ignore VAR recommendation, and I think he called the game very well. Neither handball were pens imo.
If the Denmark's last minutes pen were given, so should the Tunisia's earlier in the 2nd half. Glad ref didn't ruin what was a quite watchable 0-0 draw.
Another note. We have some truly atrocious pundits in the UK. Hartson is up there. Awful to listen too.