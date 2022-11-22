Close menu
FIFA World Cup - Group D
DenmarkDenmark0TunisiaTunisia0

World Cup 2022: Denmark 0-0 Tunisia - toothless Danes held in opener

By Joe BradshawBBC Sport

Denmark were held to a draw by Tunisia in their World Cup opener in a raucous atmosphere at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Despite fielding many Premier League regulars, the much-fancied Danes were given a tough workout in Group D.

Christian Eriksen, appearing for Denmark having suffered a cardiac arrest in their opening game of Euro 2020 only last summer, was mostly well shackled, although he did draw a fine save from Aymen Dahmen in the second half.

Both sides had goals ruled out for offside, while Denmark's Andreas Cornelius somehow missed from a yard.

There was 95th-minute drama when referee Cesar Ramos checked the pitchside monitor over a potential Denmark penalty for handball, only to stick with his original decision.

One of the pre-tournament favourites, Denmark will need to find some form if they are to qualify from a tricky-looking group.

At Euro 2020, Denmark rode a crest of emotion to the semi-finals and confidence was high going into this tournament in Qatar, with nine wins out of 10 in World Cup qualifying.

However, Tunisia were unfazed by reputation and, perhaps inspired by Saudi Arabia's stunning win over Argentina and a vociferous crowd acclaiming every tackle, they made it uncomfortable for the Danes.

Denmark almost got away with a disjointed display when the video assistant referee suggested a penalty check after the ball had hit Yassine Merriah's arm - but the referee decided his on-pitch call had been correct.

Indeed, Ramos was showing great consistency, having earlier deemed that a similar incident at the other end against Andreas Christensen was not a penalty either.

At Euro 2020, Denmark thrived on the tag of underdogs. Badged as favourites here, this was a difficult 90 minutes and they will need to go through the gears to progress in this tournament.

With holders France up next on Saturday (16:00 GMT kick-off), it will only get harder for Kasper Hjulmund's side.

Denmark

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 2Andersen
  • 4KjaerSubstituted forJensenat 65'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 6Christensen
  • 13KristensenBooked at 24mins
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 8DelaneySubstituted forDamsgaardat 45+1'minutes
  • 10Eriksen
  • 5Maehle
  • 11Skov OlsenSubstituted forLindstrømat 65'minutes
  • 12DolbergSubstituted forCorneliusat 65'minutes

  • 3Nelsson
  • 7Jensen
  • 9Braithwaite
  • 14Damsgaard
  • 15Nørgaard
  • 16Christensen
  • 17Stryger Larsen
  • 18Wass
  • 19Wind
  • 20Poulsen
  • 21Cornelius
  • 22Rønnow
  • 24Skov
  • 25Lindstrøm
  • 26Bah

Tunisia

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 16Dahmen
  • 6Bronn
  • 4Meriah
  • 3Talbi
  • 20DrägerSubstituted forKechridaat 88'minutes
  • 17Skhiri
  • 14LaïdouniSubstituted forSassiat 88'minutes
  • 24Abdi
  • 25Ben SlimaneSubstituted forSlitiat 67'minutes
  • 7MsakniSubstituted forMejbriat 80'minutes
  • 9JebaliSubstituted forKhenissiat 80'minutesBooked at 86mins

  • 1Mathlouthi
  • 2Ifa
  • 5Ghandri
  • 8Mejbri
  • 10Khazri
  • 11Khenissi
  • 12Maâloul
  • 13Sassi
  • 15Ben Romdhane
  • 18Chaalali
  • 19Jaziri
  • 21Kechrida
  • 22Ben Saïd
  • 23Sliti
  • 26Hassen
Home TeamDenmarkAway TeamTunisia
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home11
Away13
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home11
Away9
Fouls
Home9
Away10

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Denmark 0, Tunisia 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Denmark 0, Tunisia 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark).

  4. Post update

    Ellyes Skhiri (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Joachim Andersen (Denmark) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia).

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andreas Cornelius (Denmark) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Christian Eriksen with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Wajdi Kechrida.

  9. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Denmark.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Mathias Jensen (Denmark).

  11. Post update

    Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Aymen Dahmen.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joakim Maehle (Denmark) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Andreas Cornelius.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Andreas Cornelius (Denmark) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mathias Jensen.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Denmark. Conceded by Wajdi Kechrida.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Tunisia. Ferjani Sassi replaces Aïssa Laïdouni.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Tunisia. Wajdi Kechrida replaces Mohamed Dräger.

  18. Post update

    Andreas Cornelius (Denmark) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Mohamed Dräger (Tunisia).

  20. Booking

    Taha Yassine Khenissi (Tunisia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Comments

Join the conversation

311 comments

  • Comment posted by Aragorn08, today at 15:12

    Good decision by the ref not to award a late penalty. A referee with a spine, whatever next?! Very competitive, and a quite entertaining match overall. Tunisia matched the Danes very well.

    Why did the commentators keep referring to Denmark as one of the favourites for this WC? Are they really? They have quite a good squad, but one of the favourites is a stretch, surely!

    • Reply posted by Jerome, today at 15:15

      Jerome replied:
      That's like commentators talking as if Argentina had won the match after 10 minutes.

  • Comment posted by Redallover, today at 15:08

    How annoying is John Hartson! He keeps on going on about inconsistency, "on another occasion that would be given", when on both occasions today it was the correct decision not to give hand ball.

    • Reply posted by Mad World, today at 15:16

      Mad World replied:
      “This keeper looks a good goalkeeper”

      Remember, he gets paid for this!

  • Comment posted by Beloved light panacea for twisted dark, today at 15:07

    Well done ref sticking to original decision. It hit the right arm first but right arm was by side & in natural position it only then after that struck other arm which was raised but that is then irrelevant. That is deflection from arm in natural position. Correctly not a pen.

    • Reply posted by Sw33tS1lv3rS0ng, today at 15:12

      Sw33tS1lv3rS0ng replied:
      I thought the original decision was a corner. I need to go rewatch now.

  • Comment posted by PhilCAFC, today at 15:07

    Fair result and well done Ref for sticking to his decision. No way is that a penalty and Denmark never deserved to win.

    • Reply posted by Soulgirl of walthamstow, today at 15:11

      Soulgirl of walthamstow replied:
      yes great play by Tunisa. When will some of the better known teams stop thinking they can turn up and win a game?

  • Comment posted by RP, today at 15:03

    Iran: Ranked 20 in the world
    Saudi Arabia: Ranked 51 in the world
    Tunisia: Ranked 30 in the world

    But it was only Iran they said…

    If Iran looked ordinary, it was because England made them look ordinary. Look what happens when you don’t play as well as England did.

    • Reply posted by Fella, today at 15:07

      Fella replied:
      Time to move on already I think

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 15:05

    Never a penalty in a million years
    That would have been a proper travesty if awarded.
    Well done Ref!
    Well played Tunisia!!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:13

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      That's one of the first times I've seen a ref not succumb to the bs VAR peer pressure that practically all other refs are to weak to oppose

  • Comment posted by Big Ernie McCracken, today at 15:09

    Emjoyable game for a 0-0. Tunisia probably edged it.
    Good to see a ref not afraid to ignore VAR recommendation, and I think he called the game very well. Neither handball were pens imo.

  • Comment posted by JTK 1701, today at 15:08

    Fantastic refereeing, never a penalty at the end - Danish player fouled a defender prior to the ball hitting the arm - great to see a referee not being bullied by VAR - if the VAR official had been doing his job and seen the foul it would never have been reviewed.

    • Reply posted by jmw, today at 15:12

      jmw replied:
      And the ref restarted with a free kick to Tunisia, so it’s clear he saw the foul unlike the pundits who are still analysing whether it was hand ball or not.

  • Comment posted by IanB, today at 15:16

    Denmark much fancied? By who??

    • Reply posted by FiddlersElbow, today at 15:24

      FiddlersElbow replied:
      I think it means fancied to beat Tunisia, no more than that!
      On paper they should, however football is not played on paper!

  • Comment posted by makupaleku, today at 15:14

    I thought ref was consistent (at least in this match) for handball decisions.
    If the Denmark's last minutes pen were given, so should the Tunisia's earlier in the 2nd half. Glad ref didn't ruin what was a quite watchable 0-0 draw.

  • Comment posted by Nizam, today at 15:11

    Denmark are one of the pre-tournament favourites? Really?

    • Reply posted by Tiago, today at 15:15

      Tiago replied:
      ya found that comment pretty weird. They are good, but no where close compared to the top 5, Brazil, Argentina, England, Germany, France. I would say they are in line with Mexico and Uruguay, solid but far away from being a contender.

  • Comment posted by Fella, today at 15:07

    I've seen worse 0-0 games

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 15:12

    Today is full of surprises … well done Tunisia .. fair result all in all.

  • Comment posted by saintmark007, today at 15:11

    pretty sure the penalty wasn't given because of a push by the Danish no.7 on aTunisisan player as the ball comes into the box

  • Comment posted by Max, today at 15:15

    Early days and you can't really say much until all teams have played a few games, but hopefully looking like a wide-open WC. Better than predictable group stages like the rugby. PS Not a dig - I like the rugby too.

    Another note. We have some truly atrocious pundits in the UK. Hartson is up there. Awful to listen too.

  • Comment posted by Gilo, today at 15:05

    Today's results prove there are no easy games in this World Cup.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 15:09

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      We going to have 5 or 6 'groups of death' at this rate.
      Love it

  • Comment posted by Hebburn Lee, today at 15:15

    So much confusion over what constitutes 'handball'. The rule needs to go back to what it was - deliberate handball, eg knocking the ball away from your goal or putting it into the opponent's goal with your hand is deliberate foul play. The ball striking your hand or arm, is accidental and could either be play-on or an indirect freekick, no matter where it happens on the pitch.

    • Reply posted by levelheadedfan, today at 15:18

      levelheadedfan replied:
      The decision was FREE KICK TO TUNISIA... am I the only one who saw the shove by Denmark number 7 n a defender before the ball ever reached the possible handball guy??

  • Comment posted by stumpypup, today at 15:37

    I'm having to watch with the volume turned down as Hartson doesn't know what he's talking about.

  • Comment posted by Psychoarsenalysis, today at 15:12

    Good referee call to ignore dodgy VAR call. Besides, I think a foul to Tunisia because there was a pus in the box just before the VAR event.

    • Reply posted by rhinonut, today at 15:20

      rhinonut replied:
      I always get worried when I see pus in a box.....

  • Comment posted by Jerome, today at 15:05

    I'm loving this world cup so far, great stadiums, immaculate pitches, great crowds and some exciting games with zero time wasting rewarded. Despite 0-0 score, this was a very entertaining match.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 15:07

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      I agree
      How many ‘Groups of Death’ are we going to have?
      Looks like we are going to get a few.

      Well done to the underdog teams

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 22nd November 2022