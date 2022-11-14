Last updated on .From the section Irish

Kym Nelson struck a late winner at Seaview

Crusaders missed the opportunity to go joint-second in the Irish Premiership as they were beaten 1-0 at home by Ballymena United.

Kym Nelson's late strike was enough to settle a low-key game at Seaview.

The victory lifts Ballymena back above Newry City into ninth place in the table.

Crusaders' first home league defeat of the campaign means they stay in fourth position, six points behind leaders Larne.

Ballymena made a bright start and came close to opening the scoring on 14 minutes when Ross Redman's in-swinging free kick was only half-cleared by the Crusaders defence as far as Josh Kelly, whose 20-yard shot fizzed through a ruck of players and narrowly wide.

Ballymena again threatened as Mikey Place's cross from the right was met by the on-rushing Nelson but the midfielder was unable to keep his effort down.

Crusaders' first meaningful chance came when McCauley Snelgrove collected Jonny Tuffey's long clearance and a lovely first touch put him in on goal, but his shot lacked power and United keeper Sean O'Neill was able to comfortably save.

The Hull City loanee again threatened for the home side on 36 minutes when he cut inside onto his favoured left foot but his curling drive went just the wrong side of the post.

Crusaders almost broke the deadlock on the hour mark when Jordan Forsythe's inviting cross was met by the head of Adam Lecky but the striker's powerful effort crashed off the crossbar.

With the game looking as though it might head towards a scoreless stalemate, Ballymena struck a decisive blow with 10 minutes left.

Redman's cross from the left was half-headed clear by Philip Lowry to Nelson just outside the penalty area, and he took a touch before steering a low volley beyond Tuffey.

Crusaders missed a glorious chance to equalise in the closing minutes when Billy Joe Burns' low cross from the right was met by Lowry and when his effort came off the legs of O'Neill, Jarlath O'Rourke blazed the rebound over.