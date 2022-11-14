Ben Doak (right) made his Liverpool debut against Derby County on Wednesday

Teenage Scottish winger Ben Doak has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool - five days after making his first-team debut.

Doak, who turned 17 on Friday, became the sixth youngest player to play for the club after coming on as a substitute against Derby County in the Carabao Cup two days earlier.

Following the 15-minute cameo in a tie won on penalties, the Scotland Under-21 international was also an unused substitute in Saturday's Premier League win over Southampton.

Doak joined Liverpool from Celtic this summer and the Anfield club say he earned his contract after "impressing with his quick, direct running on the right wing and eye for goal".

He has featured for the club's under-18, under-19 and under-21 sides this season and scored four goals and provided four assists as Liverpool topped their Uefa Youth League group, which included Rangers, to progress to the last 16.

Doak, who played twice for Celtic's first team as a substitute, also scored seven minutes into his Scotland Under-21 debut against Northern Ireland in September - the youngest player ever to score at that age level for the country.