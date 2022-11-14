Last updated on .From the section Peterhead

Jim McInally was praised for making financial sacrifices to help Peterhead

Scotland's longest-serving manager, Jim McInally, has resigned from his post with Peterhead after 11 years.

The 58-year-old former Dundee United and Scotland midfielder leaves with his side one point adrift at the foot of Scottish League 1.

McInally joined Peterhead after leaving East Stirlingshire and led his side to the League 2 title twice and the Challenge Cup final in 2015-16.

Chairman Rodger Morrison said it will be "big shoes to fill".

At the start of the season, McInally told BBC Scotland that Peterhead were facing a recruitment "nightmare" as the part-time club could no longer compete in terms for wages with Lowland League outfits two rungs below.

Responding to the resignation, Morrison praised McInally for his "professionalism, commitment and dedication" and for making "many personal and financial sacrifices" to ensure financial stability, especially during the pandemic.

Former Clydebank and Falkirk midfielder David Nicholls, who was also McInally's assistant with Shire, will take charge of Peterhead until an appointment is made.

The Blue Toon, who have won once in 20 games this season and are without a victory in nine outings after their weekend draw away to Airdrieonians, host leaders Dunfermline Athletic on Saturday.

Cymru Premier club Bala Town's Colin Caton is the UK's longest-serving manager in senior leagues, having been in charge since 2003, Stephen Baxter has been in charge of Northern Ireland Premiership outfit Crusaders for 17 years, while Simon Weaver, who has been League Two side Harrogate Town's team boss for 13 years, is the longest-serving in England's top divisions.

Dick Campbell, at more than six-and-a-half years with Championship strugglers Arbroath, is now the longest-serving in Scotland.