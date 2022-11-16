Salford City v Peterborough United

Foul by Jack Marriott (Peterborough United).
Line-ups
Salford
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1King
- 5Eastham
- 42Vassell
- 26Leak
- 24Bolton
- 16Galbraith
- 6Watt
- 3Touray
- 8Lund
- 7Watson
- 9Hendry
Substitutes
- 10Bailey
- 12Chapman
- 17Smith
- 19Tolaj
- 21Melhado
- 22Jenkins
- 23Berkoe
- 35O'Brien
- 36Dackers
Peterborough
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Bergström
- 24Thompson
- 6Kent
- 4Edwards
- 3Butler
- 7Fuchs
- 22Kyprianou
- 11Poku
- 16Burrows
- 10Mason-Clark
- 14Marriott
Substitutes
- 2Watts
- 5Knight
- 17Jones
- 19Ajiboye
- 26Randall
- 27Taylor
- 28Blackmore
- 50Bodnar
- 51Hickinson
- Referee:
- Ben Toner
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away2
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Luke Bolton (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hector Kyprianou.
Post update
Theo Vassell (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.