The FA Cup - First Round - Replay
SalfordSalford City0PeterboroughPeterborough United0

Salford City v Peterborough United

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1King
  • 5Eastham
  • 42Vassell
  • 26Leak
  • 24Bolton
  • 16Galbraith
  • 6Watt
  • 3Touray
  • 8Lund
  • 7Watson
  • 9Hendry

Substitutes

  • 10Bailey
  • 12Chapman
  • 17Smith
  • 19Tolaj
  • 21Melhado
  • 22Jenkins
  • 23Berkoe
  • 35O'Brien
  • 36Dackers

Peterborough

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bergström
  • 24Thompson
  • 6Kent
  • 4Edwards
  • 3Butler
  • 7Fuchs
  • 22Kyprianou
  • 11Poku
  • 16Burrows
  • 10Mason-Clark
  • 14Marriott

Substitutes

  • 2Watts
  • 5Knight
  • 17Jones
  • 19Ajiboye
  • 26Randall
  • 27Taylor
  • 28Blackmore
  • 50Bodnar
  • 51Hickinson
Referee:
Ben Toner

Match Stats

Home TeamSalfordAway TeamPeterborough
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away2

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Jack Marriott (Peterborough United).

  2. Post update

    Luke Bolton (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harrison Burrows (Peterborough United) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Hector Kyprianou.

  5. Post update

    Theo Vassell (Salford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ephron Mason-Clark (Peterborough United).

  7. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  8. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

