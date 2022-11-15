Match ends, Derby County 5, Torquay United 0.
Derby County eased into the second round of the FA Cup by beating National League strugglers Torquay United 5-0 in their replay at Pride Park.
Having started brightly, Torquay went behind when Mark Ellis headed a cross past his own goalkeeper and Will Osula fired in a second soon after.
The Gulls had some good chances before Derby hit them on the break for their third through Liam Thompson seven minutes before half time.
Lewis Dobbin's thunderous volley into the top corner make it 4-0 before David McGoldrick added the Rams' fifth from 10 yards.
Derby will now travel to League Two side Newport County on 27 November.
Having drawn 2-2 in their first FA Cup first round tie in 38 years at Plainmoor, Derby were determined not to be the biggest name to go out, especially after holding Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield in the Carabao Cup last week before losing on penalties.
But Paul Warne's side need not have worried despite Torquay's bright start, as experienced defender Ellis gifted them the opener by heading in Haydon Roberts' cross from the left wing.
It was 2-0 soon after as Osula's low first-time shot from the edge of the box found the bottom corner following a lay-off from McGoldrick following Max Bird's good pass forward.
They could have been three ahead soon after as Dobbin saw a shot saved by Mark Halstead after breaking clear, while Louis Sibley had an effort from inside the box blocked by Ellis.
The Gulls - who are in the fifth tier's relegation places - did have their moments during a 10-minute spell midway through the half as Lucas Ness' floating header was cleared off the line and Asa Hall had a shot blocked.
Rams keeper Joe Wildsmith had to be at his best to save an effort from Will Goodwin before smothering Aaron Jarvis' shot from the rebound andthen palmed over another Ness header from a corner.
Derby sucked any remaining belief out of the National League strugglers as they hit them on the break for their third goal - Osula's excellent pass found Thompson on the right side of the penalty area and the young midfielder cut in on his left foot and shot low past Halstead.
The Rams continued to create chances after the break and were rewarded when Everton loanee Dobbin reacted quickest to a cleared corner and unleashed an unstoppable volley from the edge of the box that rattled into the top corner.
Veteran forward McGoldrick - who impressed all night - made it five as he controlled James Collins' shot before swivelling and firing low into the Gulls' net.
Wildsmith saved from Jarvis late on as Derby negotiated 12 minutes of stoppage time caused mainly by an injury to the assistant referee early in the second period, and difficulty connecting the fourth official to the radio equipment needed to get the game restarted.
Line-ups
Derby
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Wildsmith
- 34Rooney
- 19Stearman
- 6CashinSubstituted forBardellat 76'minutes
- 15RobertsSubstituted forForsythat 19'minutesSubstituted forOdurohat 71'minutes
- 8BirdSubstituted forSmithat 70'minutes
- 16Thompson
- 18DobbinSubstituted forCollinsat 70'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 17Sibley
- 23Osula
- 10McGoldrick
Substitutes
- 3Forsyth
- 4Hourihane
- 9Collins
- 11Mendez-Laing
- 12Smith
- 21Loach
- 28Aghatise
- 30Oduroh
- 35Bardell
Torquay
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Halstead
- 16Donnellan
- 26NessBooked at 70mins
- 35EllisSubstituted forTomlinsonat 67'minutes
- 2CroweSubstituted forAndrewsat 82'minutes
- 27De SilvaSubstituted forOmarat 75'minutes
- 4LapslieBooked at 90mins
- 8HallSubstituted forMcGavinat 68'minutes
- 12Wearne
- 19GoodwinSubstituted forHansonat 67'minutes
- 9Jarvis
Substitutes
- 5Omar
- 6Marshall
- 7Hanson
- 10Andrews
- 14McGavin
- 21Moxey
- 22Lovett
- 23Tomlinson
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away7
- Corners
- Home6
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Derby County 5, Torquay United 0.
Corner, Torquay United. Conceded by Joe Wildsmith.
Attempt saved. Aaron Jarvis (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Offside, Derby County. James Collins tries a through ball, but Liam Thompson is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. William Osula (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Bardell.
James Collins (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Jarvis (Torquay United).
Attempt blocked. Tom Lapslie (Torquay United) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.
Corner, Torquay United. Conceded by Korey Smith.
Attempt saved. Shaun Donnellan (Torquay United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ali Omar.
Foul by Kwaku Oduroh (Derby County).
Post update
Brett McGavin (Torquay United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tom Lapslie (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tom Lapslie (Torquay United).
Corner, Torquay United. Conceded by Richard Stearman.
Korey Smith (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Jarvis (Torquay United).
Offside, Torquay United. Brett McGavin tries a through ball, but Ali Omar is caught offside.