The FA Cup - First Round - Replay
DerbyDerby County5TorquayTorquay United0

Derby County 5-0 Torquay United: Rams ease into FA Cup second round after big replay win

By Brent PilnickBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Derby County eased into the second round of the FA Cup by beating National League strugglers Torquay United 5-0 in their replay at Pride Park.

Having started brightly, Torquay went behind when Mark Ellis headed a cross past his own goalkeeper and Will Osula fired in a second soon after.

The Gulls had some good chances before Derby hit them on the break for their third through Liam Thompson seven minutes before half time.

Lewis Dobbin's thunderous volley into the top corner make it 4-0 before David McGoldrick added the Rams' fifth from 10 yards.

Derby will now travel to League Two side Newport County on 27 November.

Having drawn 2-2 in their first FA Cup first round tie in 38 years at Plainmoor, Derby were determined not to be the biggest name to go out, especially after holding Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield in the Carabao Cup last week before losing on penalties.

But Paul Warne's side need not have worried despite Torquay's bright start, as experienced defender Ellis gifted them the opener by heading in Haydon Roberts' cross from the left wing.

It was 2-0 soon after as Osula's low first-time shot from the edge of the box found the bottom corner following a lay-off from McGoldrick following Max Bird's good pass forward.

They could have been three ahead soon after as Dobbin saw a shot saved by Mark Halstead after breaking clear, while Louis Sibley had an effort from inside the box blocked by Ellis.

The Gulls - who are in the fifth tier's relegation places - did have their moments during a 10-minute spell midway through the half as Lucas Ness' floating header was cleared off the line and Asa Hall had a shot blocked.

Rams keeper Joe Wildsmith had to be at his best to save an effort from Will Goodwin before smothering Aaron Jarvis' shot from the rebound andthen palmed over another Ness header from a corner.

Mark Ellis' early own goal
Mark Ellis' early own goal summed up Torquay United's evening as they struggled at Pride Park

Derby sucked any remaining belief out of the National League strugglers as they hit them on the break for their third goal - Osula's excellent pass found Thompson on the right side of the penalty area and the young midfielder cut in on his left foot and shot low past Halstead.

The Rams continued to create chances after the break and were rewarded when Everton loanee Dobbin reacted quickest to a cleared corner and unleashed an unstoppable volley from the edge of the box that rattled into the top corner.

Veteran forward McGoldrick - who impressed all night - made it five as he controlled James Collins' shot before swivelling and firing low into the Gulls' net.

Wildsmith saved from Jarvis late on as Derby negotiated 12 minutes of stoppage time caused mainly by an injury to the assistant referee early in the second period, and difficulty connecting the fourth official to the radio equipment needed to get the game restarted.

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Wildsmith
  • 34Rooney
  • 19Stearman
  • 6CashinSubstituted forBardellat 76'minutes
  • 15RobertsSubstituted forForsythat 19'minutesSubstituted forOdurohat 71'minutes
  • 8BirdSubstituted forSmithat 70'minutes
  • 16Thompson
  • 18DobbinSubstituted forCollinsat 70'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 17Sibley
  • 23Osula
  • 10McGoldrick

Substitutes

  • 3Forsyth
  • 4Hourihane
  • 9Collins
  • 11Mendez-Laing
  • 12Smith
  • 21Loach
  • 28Aghatise
  • 30Oduroh
  • 35Bardell

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Halstead
  • 16Donnellan
  • 26NessBooked at 70mins
  • 35EllisSubstituted forTomlinsonat 67'minutes
  • 2CroweSubstituted forAndrewsat 82'minutes
  • 27De SilvaSubstituted forOmarat 75'minutes
  • 4LapslieBooked at 90mins
  • 8HallSubstituted forMcGavinat 68'minutes
  • 12Wearne
  • 19GoodwinSubstituted forHansonat 67'minutes
  • 9Jarvis

Substitutes

  • 5Omar
  • 6Marshall
  • 7Hanson
  • 10Andrews
  • 14McGavin
  • 21Moxey
  • 22Lovett
  • 23Tomlinson
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamTorquay
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home17
Away14
Shots on Target
Home7
Away7
Corners
Home6
Away10
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Derby County 5, Torquay United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Derby County 5, Torquay United 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Torquay United. Conceded by Joe Wildsmith.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aaron Jarvis (Torquay United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Derby County. James Collins tries a through ball, but Liam Thompson is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. William Osula (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Max Bardell.

  7. Post update

    James Collins (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Jarvis (Torquay United).

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tom Lapslie (Torquay United) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Torquay United. Conceded by Korey Smith.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Shaun Donnellan (Torquay United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Ali Omar.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kwaku Oduroh (Derby County).

  13. Post update

    Brett McGavin (Torquay United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Booking

    Tom Lapslie (Torquay United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Louie Sibley (Derby County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Tom Lapslie (Torquay United).

  17. Post update

    Corner, Torquay United. Conceded by Richard Stearman.

  18. Post update

    Korey Smith (Derby County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Jarvis (Torquay United).

  20. Post update

    Offside, Torquay United. Brett McGavin tries a through ball, but Ali Omar is caught offside.

