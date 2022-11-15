Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Derby County eased into the second round of the FA Cup by beating National League strugglers Torquay United 5-0 in their replay at Pride Park.

Having started brightly, Torquay went behind when Mark Ellis headed a cross past his own goalkeeper and Will Osula fired in a second soon after.

The Gulls had some good chances before Derby hit them on the break for their third through Liam Thompson seven minutes before half time.

Lewis Dobbin's thunderous volley into the top corner make it 4-0 before David McGoldrick added the Rams' fifth from 10 yards.

Derby will now travel to League Two side Newport County on 27 November.

Having drawn 2-2 in their first FA Cup first round tie in 38 years at Plainmoor, Derby were determined not to be the biggest name to go out, especially after holding Liverpool to a goalless draw at Anfield in the Carabao Cup last week before losing on penalties.

But Paul Warne's side need not have worried despite Torquay's bright start, as experienced defender Ellis gifted them the opener by heading in Haydon Roberts' cross from the left wing.

It was 2-0 soon after as Osula's low first-time shot from the edge of the box found the bottom corner following a lay-off from McGoldrick following Max Bird's good pass forward.

They could have been three ahead soon after as Dobbin saw a shot saved by Mark Halstead after breaking clear, while Louis Sibley had an effort from inside the box blocked by Ellis.

The Gulls - who are in the fifth tier's relegation places - did have their moments during a 10-minute spell midway through the half as Lucas Ness' floating header was cleared off the line and Asa Hall had a shot blocked.

Rams keeper Joe Wildsmith had to be at his best to save an effort from Will Goodwin before smothering Aaron Jarvis' shot from the rebound andthen palmed over another Ness header from a corner.

Mark Ellis' early own goal summed up Torquay United's evening as they struggled at Pride Park

Derby sucked any remaining belief out of the National League strugglers as they hit them on the break for their third goal - Osula's excellent pass found Thompson on the right side of the penalty area and the young midfielder cut in on his left foot and shot low past Halstead.

The Rams continued to create chances after the break and were rewarded when Everton loanee Dobbin reacted quickest to a cleared corner and unleashed an unstoppable volley from the edge of the box that rattled into the top corner.

Veteran forward McGoldrick - who impressed all night - made it five as he controlled James Collins' shot before swivelling and firing low into the Gulls' net.

Wildsmith saved from Jarvis late on as Derby negotiated 12 minutes of stoppage time caused mainly by an injury to the assistant referee early in the second period, and difficulty connecting the fourth official to the radio equipment needed to get the game restarted.