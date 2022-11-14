Match ends, Chelmsford City 0, Barnet 1.
Idris Kanu headed 10-man Barnet into the second round of the FA Cup, with a 1-0 triumph at Chelmsford securing a trip to League One side Accrington.
Kanu popped up in the 73rd minute to nod in Ryan de Havilland's cross minutes after substitute Sam Woods was shown a straight red card for a tough challenge on Chelmsford's Louis Dunne.
The National League side had the best of the early chances in a goalless first half with Kian Flanagan denied 10 minutes in by a superb goal-line clearance from Eduino Vaz.
Woods was introduced at half-time but his evening lasted just 20 minutes as he went in high on Dunne and was shown a straight red card by referee Adrian Quelch.
The 10 men still managed to find the breakthrough, though, as De Havilland crossed for Kanu to nod the ball in from close range and put the visitors in front.
A last-minute equaliser from Charlie Ruff on November 5 had sent this tie to a replay and Chelmsford - of the National League South - had chances to take it to extra time, going close through Liam Trotter and Henry Ochieng, but it was the Bees who advanced.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Chelmsford City
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Ejeheri
- 3Barnum-BobbSubstituted forYilaat 79'minutes
- 2James
- 5WinfieldBooked at 66mins
- 17Vaz
- 4Trotter
- 8DunneSubstituted forOchiengat 72'minutes
- 11Blackwell
- 16Ruff
- 10Jackson
- 9Lodovica
Substitutes
- 1Marsden
- 7Yearn
- 14Simpson
- 15Ochieng
- 18Terry
- 19Yila
- 20Hockey
- 21Davison
- 22Wilkes
Barnet
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Walker
- 21Wynter
- 4Collinge
- 6Okimo
- 23Beard
- 14Pritchard
- 8GormanSubstituted forArmstrongat 87'minutes
- 16FlanaganSubstituted forWoodsat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
- 11KanuBooked at 66mins
- 9KabambaSubstituted forDiarraat 90+4'minutes
- 33De Havilland
Substitutes
- 5Armstrong
- 7Hall
- 18Smith
- 27Diarra
- 28Woods
- 31Azaze
- 32Shields
- Referee:
- Adrian Quelch
- Attendance:
- 3,015
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelmsford City 0, Barnet 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Moussa Diarra replaces Nicke Kabamba.
Post update
Foul by Harry Lodovica (Chelmsford City).
Post update
Sam Beard (Barnet) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Henry Ochieng (Chelmsford City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Harry Lodovica (Chelmsford City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Liam Trotter (Chelmsford City) header from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Post update
Corner, Chelmsford City. Conceded by Sam Beard.
Substitution
Substitution, Barnet. Marvin Armstrong replaces Dale Gorman because of an injury.
Post update
Liam Trotter (Chelmsford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Nicke Kabamba (Barnet).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelmsford City. Jamie Yila replaces Jazzi Barnum-Bobb.
Post update
Eduino Vaz (Chelmsford City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ryan De Havilland (Barnet).
Goal!
Goal! Chelmsford City 0, Barnet 1. Idris Kanu (Barnet) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ryan De Havilland.
Post update
Attempt missed. Henry Ochieng (Chelmsford City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelmsford City. Henry Ochieng replaces Louis Dunne because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt saved. Nicke Kabamba (Barnet) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Dismissal
Sam Woods (Barnet) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Comments
Join the conversation