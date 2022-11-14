Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Mark Kennedy took charge of Lincoln City in the summer, succeeding Michael Appleton

Lincoln City manager Mark Kennedy says Saturday's draw with League One leaders Plymouth Argyle is "evidence" of where the club is heading.

The Imps' fourth successive home draw leaves them mid-table, but Kennedy said the "performance was excellent" against a side now 14 games unbeaten in the league.

"It's so important that we try reproduce that as much as we can in every game," said Kennedy.

"It was an excellent performance."

Lincoln fought back to earn a point against the division's pacesetters, with Max Sanders equalising in first-half stoppage time after Adam Randell put the Pilgrims in front.

The Imps pressed for a winner but failed to end the visitors' unbeaten League One run stretching back to August.

"We are playing a Plymouth side who are on an incredible run and really felt we deserved to win the game on clear-cut chances," Kennedy told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

"We walk away disappointed not to win.

"I hope today is evidence of what we're doing and where it's going.

"Today was the calmest I've been in the 24 games because I'm now seeing this on a regular basis and am now getting a clear understanding of how they are, how we are and it's real confidence in each other."