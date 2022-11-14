Last updated on .From the section Scotland

Che Adams scored for Southampton on Saturday in the Premier League

Che Adams, Kenny McLean and Nathan Patterson have dropped out of Scotland's friendly against Turkey.

Steve Clarke's group are playing in Diyarbakir on Wednesday after failing to reach the World Cup in Qatar.

The squad had already been impacted by Celtic's decision not to release players for friendlies during the winter break.

The Scottish FA announced the trio had dropped out on Monday, but did not indicate anyone would be brought in.

Adams scored at the weekend for Southampton in their 3-1 Premier League defeat at Liverpool, playing the whole game.

Midfielder McLean played the entirety of Norwich City's Championship loss to Middlesbrough at Carrow Road on Saturday, while Patterson completed a full 90 minutes for Everton in a 3-0 defeat away to Bournemouth.

Last week, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said he sympathised with Scotland manager Clarke over not having any players from the defending Scottish champions made available.

"I get disappointed when players go away with national teams and don't play and get injured," said the Australian. "It's not really our issue or even Steve's. It's FIFA that designated it not an international window.

"We have had our trip [to Australia] in planning for a long time. It's important for our football club, it's important for our supporters.

"I have got no issue with Steve. If I was national team manager, I'd be disappointed, and if he was a club manager he probably wouldn't release the players. So there you go."

Scotland squad

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Liam Kelly, Robby McCrorie

Defenders: Grant Hanley, Jack Hendry, Scott McKenna, Ryan Porteous, Calvin Ramsay, Andy Robertson, Kieran Tierney

Midfielders: Stuart Armstrong, Lewis Ferguson, Billy Gilmour, Ryan Jack, John McGinn, Scott McTominay

Forwards: Jacob Brown, Ryan Christie, Lyndon Dykes, Ryan Fraser