Gareth Bale wore the OneLove armband during Wales' Nations League defeat to Belgium in September

Captain Gareth Bale says Wales plan to highlight "the problems there are going on" in Qatar during the World Cup.

Wales start their first World Cup campaign in 64 years against the United States on Monday, 21 November.

Qatar has been criticised for its stance on same-sex relationships, human rights record and treatment of migrant workers.

"Of course for us as footballers, it's been a difficult subject to talk about," said Bale.

"We can shed a light on the problems there are going on.

"We've spoken to the FAW [Football Association of Wales] and they've been speaking to Welsh government, who've been speaking to Qatar and Fifa, working on these issues.

"For us as players, we're fully behind and support everything we can do. Us as footballers, the most we can do is raise awareness and it's for people higher up to make those decisions and hopefully make change for the better."

After the USA match, Wales face Iran on 25 November before meeting England in their final group-stage game four days later.

Bale, 33, will wear a OneLove captain's armband during the tournament. OneLove is a campaign started in the Netherlands prior to Euro 2020 to promote diversity and inclusion, and as a message against discrimination.

Wales have joined the Dutch, England, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland in supporting the initiative.

Gay relationships are banned and against the law in Qatar and gay, lesbian, and transgender people in the country face fines, time in prison or even the death sentence.

The World Cup's organisers say "everyone is welcome" and claim no one will be discriminated against.

However, chief executive Nasser al Khater said there will not be a change to Qatar's laws during the tournament and asked visitors to "respect our culture".

He has said that in Qatar any public displays of affection such as kissing between couples - whether gay or straight - are culturally inappropriate.

Gareth Bale is greeted by Wales goalkeeping coach Tony Roberts (left) and Robert Page (right) after reporting for World Cup duty

"We support everything in terms of the armband," said Bale.

"We'll be doing everything and doing as much as we can to hopefully get change in the right way."

Some Wales fans who are members of the LGBTQ+ community have decided not to travel to the World Cup because they would not feel safe in Qatar.

"We would love for everybody to be there but that's the way they feel and we'll do everything we can to support them," Bale added.

"They'll still be with us in spirit and we'll be fighting for them, like we always do, and hopefully we can do them proud."

As Wales prepare for their first World Cup appearance since 1958, Nice midfielder - and former national captain - Aaron Ramsey echoed Bale's sentiments.

"We disagree with a lot of things going on over there [in Qatar]," he said.

"As an organisation, we've made our stance very clear on that. The FAW has been working closely with the government, FIfa and other things to try and move things forward.

"As players, we'll be wearing that armband and showing our support, and hopefully highlighting other issues over there as well.

"But ultimately we're there to play football and to represent our country at a World Cup."

Bale, meanwhile, says his fitness for the World Cup is not a concern despite his lack of game-time for Los Angeles FC and that he will have "no problem" playing 90 minutes in each of Wales' group matches.

The five-time Champions League winner has made only two substitute appearances for his club since his last Wales game, the Nations League defeat to Poland on 25 September.

Bale did though score a crucial late goal to help LAFC win their first MLS Cup earlier this month.

"I'm 100% fit and ready to go," he said.

"It's been difficult, mentally more than anything. I guess for everybody the last three or four weeks it's been difficult, even hearing stories of players going down and knowing they're going to miss the World Cup.

"Speaking to a few of the boys, even for them having to play this weekend was tough mentally, and we're just praying not to have an injury at all because it's such a big occasion.

"I'm fully fit and ready to go. If I need to play three 90s I'll play three 90s."