Ben Brereton Diaz has scored 10 goals in 23 appearances for Blackburn this season

Blackburn have withdrawn striker Ben Brereton Diaz from Chile's squad for their upcoming friendly matches.

Brereton Diaz had been called up for friendlies against Poland and Slovakia, to be played this week.

However, Championship side Rovers decided not to let him join up with his national side because of his "gruelling" schedule this campaign.

The 23-year-old has featured in 25 matches for club and country so far this season.

Boss Jon Dahl Tomasson told the club website: external-link "Ben always wants to do well for Chile, it is something that is very important to him, but on the other hand he also needs a rest, so we will be keeping him at home on this occasion.

"I'm sure Ben would love to go, because he always wants to help every team, because he loves the game that much, but on the other hand we need to protect and take care of Ben as a club."

Rovers are third in the Championship after Sunday's 3-0 defeat at leaders and local rivals Burnley.

After a four-week break for the group stages of the World Cup, they return to league action on Saturday, 10 December with a home game against Preston.