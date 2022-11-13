Jay Stansfield has impressed since returning to boyhood club Exeter City on loan

Exeter City's on-loan Fulham forward Jay Stansfield has been named the English Football League's young player of the month for October.

The 19-year-old, who came up through the club's academy, returned to City on a season-long deal in August.

He scored four goals and provided another two assists in seven games last month as Exeter continue to impress after promotion last season.

"It's the first trophy I've had in my career so far," Stansfield said.

He told the Exeter City website: "I'll find a safe place for it in the house and hopefully I can get many more.

"It's not just my award as I wouldn't have been able to do it without the team and everyone has contributed."

The son for former Exeter striker Adam Stansfield - who died of cancer while he was a player at the Grecians in 2010 - Jay joined Fulham from Exeter for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2019.

He made his debut the following January and has gone on to play five league games for the London side, including three appearances in the Premier League in August this year.

Stansfield has scored four goals in 14 appearances for Exeter since joining on loan in September.

"I'm really happy," he added.

"I've been working hard over the last couple of months to get a rhythm and flow of how League One is played, so thanks to all the staff and all the players for helping me settle into an environment that I'm not used to."

He is the first Exeter player to win the award since Ollie Watkins in March 2016 and is the second from Devon is as many months after Plymouth Argyle's Norwich City loanee Bali Mumba won the title for September.