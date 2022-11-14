As a player and manager Gary Caldwell had never been involved in a game at St James Park before Saturday

Exeter City manager Gary Caldwell says his first experience of football at St James Park was "fantastic".

Caldwell was appointed last month and had yet to take charge at home after three successive away games.

But the 40-year-old saw his side come back from 2-1 down in the final five minutes to beat Peterborough 3-2.

"I've been here for the interviews and walked around to see the changing rooms and stuff in preparation, but never been involved in a game here," he said.

"I certainly wasn't disappointed with the atmosphere, with the game, with the outcome.

"It was fantastic day and one we have to use to bring even more days to this stadium.

"We definitely have a fantastic support that is behind the team 100%, and the boys have to embrace that and use that and keep pushing on to be better and give these supporters more days like this," he told BBC Radio Devon.

After Tim Dieng opened the scoring for Exeter, Jonson Clarke-Harris levelled shortly before half-time and Ephron Mason-Clark gave Posh a 2-1 lead with nine minutes left.

But Sam Nombe scored an 86th-minute equaliser before Jevani Brown got the winner in stoppage time as Exeter moved up to ninth place in League One.

"Forget tactics, forget quality, if you want to be a top football player and a top football team you need character," added former Scotland and Celtic defender Caldwell.

"You need to be resilient, you need to dig in in big moments and they've done that all the way through in every game so far.

"We trained last week in a way that I would like to train that is only going to develop that character and physicality even more, and they were moaning last week, but they weren't moaning at the end of the game when they had that energy and momentum to get them over the line.

"It's not easy, they need to sacrifice a lot as people, but when you have days like this and moments like that at the end of the game it's worth it."