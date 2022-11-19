Last updated on .From the section Republic of Ireland

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has praised the contribution of captain Seamus Coleman

International friendly: Malta v Republic of Ireland Venue: Ta' Qali National Stadium Date: Sunday, 20 November Kick-off: 19:00 GMT Coverage: Match report on BBC Sport website

Seamus Coleman has told his Republic of Ireland team-mates to treat their tough Euro 2024 draw as a challenge rather than fear it.

The Irish open their qualifying campaign against current world champions France in March in a group which also includes the Netherlands.

The Republic will be aiming to reach a finals for the first time since 2016.

"It's about making everyone believe, I suppose and really enjoying being part of it," said the Republic captain.

"I think we showed against Belgium and Portugal, very strong nations, that we'll be a match for them. Hopefully we can cause an upset along the way.

"It's a tough group, there is no getting away from it.

"But at the same time, when you are growing up in Ireland and you are kicking a ball with your local club and someone is telling you that you've an opportunity to play against France or Holland in a qualifier, you have got to see the positive side to it and see what we can do."

Coleman is part of the Republic squad preparing for Sunday evening's clash with Malta, their last friendly before they tackle the French next year.

At 34, the Everton defender is approaching the latter days of his distinguished career and while he is no longer an automatic choice for either club or country, he remains a key member of both squads, and particularly so at international level.

Coleman 'an amazing captain'

Asked about his reaction to the times he has not been selected, Ireland boss Stephen Kenny said with a smile: "He's an absolute nightmare.

"No, Seamus has had such a good career and is such an incredible competitor with such a desire to win and to play. He has always been a first-choice player. He has been terrific any time he has played with us.

"Seamus obviously plays tomorrow. He has had a terrific run of form with Everton over the last six games that he has started.

"He has been an amazing captain for Ireland. He is revered throughout the country for his playing career.

"Of course he wants to play, that's only natural. You should never lose that. We are all very proud of Seamus, he knows that.

"The captaincy side of it, he is brilliant in the camp. But obviously he doesn't want that, he wants to be first and foremost a player.

"Like all great captains, that's what they want. But he is a tremendous captain behind the scenes."

Defensive improvement

Ireland headed for Malta on the back of a disappointing 2-1 home defeat by Norway with both goals they conceded coming from set-pieces, traditionally a strength.

They were initially blunted in attack by the Norwegians, but asked if he wanted his players to push forward at the Ta' Qali National Stadium, Kenny said: "I think we always push forward. We're never shy about pushing forward. To be honest we've been scoring a fair amount of goals.

"Where we need to improve on in our last couple of performances is keeping clean sheets. We need to get back to that culture."