Dominic Ball already had the injury when he played against Bracknell in the FA Cup

Ipswich Town midfielder Dominic Ball is expected to miss the rest of the season because of a serious knee injury.

The 27-year-old missed Saturday's 1-1 draw with Cheltenham and a scan confirmed he has a ruptured meniscus.

Ball joined the League One club from Queens Park Rangers in the summer and has made 11 appearances, scoring his only goal so far in the EFL Trophy.

"I will have to receive surgery and face a lengthy time away from the pitch," he said on Twitter. external-link

"It is not something I have faced before but a challenge I know I will overcome and come back stronger [from]."

Ball suffered the injury in the 4-4 draw with Charlton Athletic on 29 October.

However, the extent of it did not become clear until after he had played 72 minutes of last week's FA Cup win over non-league Bracknell.

Loan striker Tyreece John-Jules is also facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines because of a hamstring tear.

He last played in the game against Charlton, when he scored one of second-placed Ipswich's goals.