Middlesbrough have won all three games that Riley McGree has scored in this season

World Cup-bound midfielder Riley McGree has praised the new sense of "calmness" at Middlesbrough under Michael Carrick.

Boro have collected ten points from five games under new head coach Carrick, including the 2-1 win at Norwich City on Saturday.

Those results have seen Boro jump from 21st to 14th in the Championship.

"There's a great calmness in the group and it's something to build on," said McGree, who is part of the Australia squad in Qatar.

He told BBC Tees: "We've shown what we're about and what we're capable of and hopefully we can be consistent enough with that and climb our way up the table throughout the rest of the season."

Victory at Carrow Road was a third successive away win and means Boro go into the World Cup break four points off the play-offs, but still only four points clear of the bottom three.

McGree signed off with a spectacular equaliser against Norwich and can now look forward to representing the Socceroos.

"I can't wait," he said. "The last week my full focus has been on Middlesbrough and picking up as many points and playing as well as I could.

"But now with that result my attention can shift, I can recover well and head out to the World Cup."