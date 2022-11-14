Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Josh Sargent's goal was his ninth of the season for Norwich

United States forward Josh Sargent is fit for the World Cup despite taking a knock in Norwich City's 2-1 home defeat by Middlesbrough.

The 22-year-old went off in the 84th minute of Saturday's Championship match at Carrow Road.

"I just got a hit on my ankle and the outside of my right leg, but it'll be OK," he told BBC Radio Norfolk.

Sargent, who was born in O'Fallon, Missouri, has scored five goals in 20 internationals.

He is ready for a "fast turnaround" before their opening group fixture against Wales on 21 November.

"I'll have a week to prepare for that first game, so got to get ready for that hot weather," said Sargent.

"We don't have a lot of time to think about it really. We have a friendly on Thursday, I believe - I don't know who we're playing against so don't ask me.

"I'm going to do my best to stop and smell the roses while I'm there, but it is a big opportunity.

"Everybody wants to showcase themselves because obviously every club in the world will be watching. It's going to be pretty cool."

The USA will face England in their second fixture on 25 November before completing the group stage against Iran four days later.

"Half of them [at Norwich] are saying they'll be happy if I score against England and half of them not - we'll see," said Sargent.

His early goal gave Norwich the lead against Middlesbrough and he said he had not held anything back during the game in order to avoid injury.

"If you try to play in a different way, that will probably bring on an injury, so I just tried to go out there and play the same way I usually do," he said.

"Scoring a goal before the World Cup helps my confidence a lot so I'm very happy to get one."

Their seventh defeat of the season left Norwich fifth in the Championship going into the World Cup break, and Sargent said they need to address a tendency to become "way too passive" when the Canaries take the lead in a game.

"It's been consistent that when we score it becomes this way, so something has to change," he added.

"We're going to have these four weeks of break and when we come back, we need to see a different team."