The majority of the Rangers board now favour sacking Giovanni van Bronckhorst, but the club would have to pay up to £4m to get rid of the manager and his coaching staff (Scottish Sun) external-link .

There have been no talks between Rangers boss Van Bronckhorst and the club's board about the manager's future, while former chairman Dave King is flying back to Glasgow ahead of the club's annual general meeting (Daily Record) external-link .

But former Ibrox defender Maurice Ross says it would be "crazy" to dismiss Van Bronckhorst, citing a lack of investment in the squad as the reason for Rangers' struggles (Daily Record) external-link .

Hearts defender Toby Sibbick believes Scottish Premiership footballers can no longer properly celebrate a goal after the implementation of VAR (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link .

Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is a £4m January target for Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims after becoming joint-top scorer in the Scottish Premiership, according to reports in France (Daily Record) external-link .

Scotland defender Jack Hendry says he played through injury against Ukraine to help Scotland top their Nations League group back in September (Daily Record) external-link .

A financial consultant wrongfully prosecuted during the Rangers fraud investigation has revealed that the Crown Office sent him crucial documents ten days after his court bid for compensation ended (The Times - subscription required) external-link .

Back page of the Courier for 14 November