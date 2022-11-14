Close menu

Genero Adran Premier results

Adran Premier

Wednesday, 9 November

Abergavenny 1-3 Swansea City

Sunday, 13 November

Cardiff City 3-1 Cardiff Met

The New Saints 2-2 Pontypridd United

Aberystwyth Town 5-1 Barry Town United

