FIFA World Cup - Group A
SenegalSenegal0NetherlandsNetherlands2

World Cup 2022 Senegal 0-2 Netherlands: Late goals give Dutch crucial victory

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Al Thumama Stadium, Qatar

Two late goals from the Netherlands sealed a crucial victory in their World Cup opener against Senegal in Group A.

PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo beat Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to the ball when it was chipped in by Frenkie de Jong to nod the Dutch in front with six minutes remaining.

Substitute Davy Klaassen then pounced on a rebound from Memphis Depay's shot to add a second deep into stoppage-time to confirm the success.

Gakpo whirled away in celebration in front of the Senegal fans behind the goal as the Dutch supporters, together in a sea of orange at the other end of the Al Thumama Stadium, rose to their feet.

They were already chanting their team's name as they knew victory was near before Klaassen made sure in the ninth and final minute of injury time.

Senegal, who had threatened throughout the match, came close to equalising before that when Papa Gueye fired a finish towards the bottom left corner, but Dutch goalkeeper Andries Noppert got his fingertips to it.

It was a match that teased a goal for long periods but both sides lacked ruthlessness. Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal even risked the fitness of Depay to bring him on as a second-half substitute in the hope of finding a way through.

The risk paid off as the Netherlands secured a vital three points in a game many believe could decide the winners of Group A.

They now sit joint-top in the group with Ecuador, who beat hosts Qatar 2-0 on Sunday evening.

Senegal, without injured key forward Sadio Mane during the competition, looked like a side missing their main attacking threat but can take confidence from the number of times they troubled the Dutch defence.

Dutch underwhelm but find enough

There was a risk both sides would leave the Al Thumama Stadium with a sense of frustration before Gakpo's header finally broke the deadlock.

Senegalese fans brought colour, dance and unwavering drum-banging, often silencing the Oranje masses, but despite an explosive start to the match on the pitch, it fizzled out as the game wore on.

Watford winger Ismaila Sarr had shone on the left for the African champions in the first half, while De Jong controlled the tempo and dictated play for the Netherlands.

Neither goalkeeper, though, had been tested by half-time. The Dutch who had wasted two glorious chances - Barcelona's De Jong taking too long to shoot after Gakpo had been selfless when he should have had an attempt himself.

But chances began to fall as the final whistle drew closer.

Senegal's Boulaye Dia and Idrissa Gueye came close, while the Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk headed a good chance over the bar from a Gakpo corner.

Van Gaal eventually rolled the dice, bringing on Depay, who was not fully fit - his introduction receiving a huge roar from the Dutch fans.

He did not feature much until his shot was pushed out by Mendy into the path of Klaassen who made it 2-0.

It was an underwhelming performance from the Dutch at times but they did enough to come through arguably their toughest match in the group.

Player of the match

SarrIsmaïla Sarr

with an average of 7.26

Senegal

  1. Squad number18Player nameSarr
    Average rating

    7.26

  2. Squad number3Player nameKoulibaly
    Average rating

    7.12

  3. Squad number15Player nameDiatta
    Average rating

    6.99

  4. Squad number8Player nameKouyaté
    Average rating

    6.99

  5. Squad number5Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    6.98

  6. Squad number22Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    6.63

  7. Squad number6Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    6.57

  8. Squad number9Player nameDia
    Average rating

    6.49

  9. Squad number4Player nameCissé
    Average rating

    6.43

  10. Squad number16Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    6.22

  11. Squad number21Player nameSabaly
    Average rating

    6.20

  12. Squad number26Player nameGueye
    Average rating

    6.03

  13. Squad number14Player nameJakobs
    Average rating

    5.72

  14. Squad number7Player nameJackson
    Average rating

    5.72

  15. Squad number20Player nameDieng
    Average rating

    4.54

Netherlands

  1. Squad number8Player nameGakpo
    Average rating

    7.09

  2. Squad number21Player namede Jong
    Average rating

    7.07

  3. Squad number4Player namevan Dijk
    Average rating

    6.97

  4. Squad number14Player nameKlaassen
    Average rating

    6.96

  5. Squad number10Player nameDepay
    Average rating

    6.46

  6. Squad number5Player nameAké
    Average rating

    6.39

  7. Squad number22Player nameDumfries
    Average rating

    6.32

  8. Squad number20Player nameKoopmeiners
    Average rating

    6.30

  9. Squad number23Player nameNoppert
    Average rating

    6.24

  10. Squad number3Player namede Ligt
    Average rating

    6.21

  11. Squad number7Player nameBergwijn
    Average rating

    6.16

  12. Squad number15Player namede Roon
    Average rating

    6.14

  13. Squad number11Player nameBerghuis
    Average rating

    6.03

  14. Squad number17Player nameBlind
    Average rating

    6.01

  15. Squad number18Player nameJanssen
    Average rating

    5.59

Line-ups

Senegal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Mendy
  • 21Sabaly
  • 3Koulibaly
  • 4Cissé
  • 22DialloSubstituted forJakobsat 62'minutes
  • 8KouyatéSubstituted forGueyeat 73'minutes
  • 6MendyBooked at 90mins
  • 15DiattaSubstituted forJacksonat 74'minutes
  • 5GueyeBooked at 90mins
  • 18Sarr
  • 9DiaSubstituted forDiengat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dieng
  • 2Mendy
  • 7Jackson
  • 10N'Diaye
  • 11Ciss
  • 12Ballo-Touré
  • 13Ndiaye
  • 14Jakobs
  • 17Sarr
  • 19Diédhiou
  • 20Dieng
  • 23Gomis
  • 24Name
  • 25Loum
  • 26Gueye

Netherlands

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 23Noppert
  • 3de LigtBooked at 56mins
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Aké
  • 22Dumfries
  • 11BerghuisSubstituted forKoopmeinersat 79'minutes
  • 21de Jong
  • 17Blind
  • 8GakpoSubstituted forde Roonat 90+4'minutes
  • 18JanssenSubstituted forDepayat 62'minutes
  • 7BergwijnSubstituted forKlaassenat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Pasveer
  • 2Timber
  • 6de Vrij
  • 9de Jong
  • 10Depay
  • 12Lang
  • 13Bijlow
  • 14Klaassen
  • 15de Roon
  • 16Malacia
  • 19Weghorst
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 24Taylor
  • 25Simons
  • 26Frimpong
Referee:
Wilton Pereira Sampaio
Attendance:
41,721

Match Stats

Home TeamSenegalAway TeamNetherlands
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Senegal 0, Netherlands 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Senegal 0, Netherlands 2.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Senegal 0, Netherlands 2. Davy Klaassen (Netherlands) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Memphis Depay (Netherlands) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners with a headed pass.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands).

  6. Post update

    Ismail Jakobs (Senegal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Booking

    Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Davy Klaassen (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Senegal).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Netherlands. Teun Koopmeiners tries a through ball, but Denzel Dumfries is caught offside.

  11. Booking

    Nampalys Mendy (Senegal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Post update

    Davy Klaassen (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Nampalys Mendy (Senegal).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Marten de Roon replaces Cody Gakpo.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bamba Dieng (Senegal) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Youssouf Sabaly with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ismail Jakobs (Senegal) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  17. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Bamba Dieng (Senegal).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Nathan Aké.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Senegal. Conceded by Andries Noppert.

Comments

Join the conversation

151 comments

  • Comment posted by robin, today at 18:25

    WOW
    That was as flat as a Bud wiser in the AA tent

    • Reply posted by Tosh, today at 18:30

      Tosh replied:
      any tent or anywhere

  • Comment posted by freespeechisdeadASADOORNAIL, today at 18:24

    Senegal miss Mane badly! As Africa Cup Champions, they bear the weight of Africa hopes but on this showing a WC winner from Africa is still a long way off.

    • Reply posted by parkylane street, today at 18:30

      parkylane street replied:
      Agreed but they HAVE come a long way to be fair, and they WILL do it one day we know

  • Comment posted by 2D, today at 18:26

    What an absolute damp squib that was

    Senegal have the players (on paper) but they were so toothless!

    They call them the “Lions of Teranga”

    Were more like Timon and Puumba

    • Reply posted by parkylane street, today at 18:29

      parkylane street replied:
      Well they DID look better than Iran and more organised, to be fair

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 18:19

    de Jong and van Dijk both had a solid game. I think Holland will qualify. Senegal was a potential banana skin but job done and three points.

    • Reply posted by saddletramp, today at 18:22

      saddletramp replied:
      No Holland won't qualify,
      They haven't got a team at the World Cup.

      As for the Netherlands qualifying,with only Qatar to beat to get to the last 16,i would think that's a foregone conclusion.

  • Comment posted by hfred_1 , today at 18:13

    Those drums 🙉🙉🙉 awful!!

    Vuvuzela #2! 😭😭😭

    • Reply posted by Xhakaholic, today at 18:23

      Xhakaholic replied:
      i love them

  • Comment posted by Kopper, today at 18:35

    Saldio Mane would have taken those chances. So sad for him, such a straight-up bloke.

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 18:24

    Unlucky Senegal, but well done Netherlands on a solid win. I expect them to now top the group and then see where it takes them.

  • Comment posted by Man U H8ter, today at 18:19

    I fancied Netherlands to reach at least the last 4, but after seeing that, I'm not sure. Neither side looked good to be honest, but I am looking forward to both playing Qatar

    • Reply posted by freespeechisdeadASADOORNAIL, today at 18:28

      freespeechisdeadASADOORNAIL replied:
      They don't have a lethal striker like they did in the past with the likes of Van Basten, Van Nistelrooy and Van Persie. All their current attackers are Wingers really.

  • Comment posted by little Evs are funny, today at 18:38

    Can see why Chelsea have plummeted to 8th in the Premier League with Mendy in goal.

    At fault for both goals.

  • Comment posted by Mouldcore, today at 18:18

    Unlucky Senegal 🇸🇳

    • Reply posted by Dutch delight, today at 18:39

      Dutch delight replied:
      Why unlucky, Netherlands had the better keeper. They are also part of the team remember..

  • Comment posted by Common Sense, today at 18:11

    Poor performance from the Netherlands. Senegal look a threat if they find there boots.

    • Reply posted by Kryten27, today at 18:22

      Kryten27 replied:
      Did they play in slippers today?

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 18:11

    I predicted Netherlands and Ecuador to qualify from this group and I think that's still the case. Senegal really miss Mane. However, I must say the Dutch didn't look that great either.

    • Reply posted by Wishfairness4all, today at 18:17

      Wishfairness4all replied:
      I must say the Dutch didn't look that great either... unlike the world beaters England who just thrashed the 50 times world champion Iran....

  • Comment posted by El Matador, today at 18:24

    I hope the 42k fans inside the packed stadium enjoyed themselves!

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 18:48

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Think they’re just being woken up by the Stewards.

  • Comment posted by Carrot Cruncher, today at 18:15

    Maybe it’s time to ditch the analogy with the Netherlands and ‘total football’. Their second goal was pure route 1. Very disappointing game.

    • Reply posted by esc, today at 18:42

      esc replied:
      Let's see how England will fare durig this WC with the endless it's coming home.....

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 18:15

    Tough on Senegal, that Mane injury will hit them very hard.

    • Reply posted by Mr and Mrs Banks, today at 18:47

      Mr and Mrs Banks replied:
      Just look what losing Mane did to Liverpool…

  • Comment posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 18:08

    For the last 2 years the Chelsea fans have been saying Mendy is the best keeper in the world 😄

    Odd bunch

    • Reply posted by Kepex, today at 18:13

      Kepex replied:
      Not all Chelsea fans I can assure you. Mendy’s form fell off a cliff about a year ago.

  • Comment posted by Quintessential mindless modern epicene, today at 18:34

    Slow start for NL but a win is a win. Usually impress in the group stage and then fade towards the end so would be nice to see them have an upward line and improve each game

  • Comment posted by martyn , today at 18:27

    Mendy a liability for country and club.

  • Comment posted by saddletramp, today at 18:20

    Two main talking points so far,
    VAR and Injury time.

  • Comment posted by super_duder_bro, today at 18:17

    Bore fest part 3.

    Someone wake me up when there's a good game...this is making South Africa 2010 look brilliant.

