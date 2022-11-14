Last updated on .From the section Irish

Higgins said he "couldn't get Mark Farren and Ryan McBride out of my head" throughout the cup final weekend

Ruaidhri Higgins says Mark Farren and Ryan McBride were uppermost in his thoughts as he prepared his Derry City team for the FAI Cup final.

Derry's 4-0 triumph over Shelbourne earned the club's first FAI triumph since 2012 but amid the celebrations, Higgins spoke of the late duo.

"Mark Farren and Ryan McBride and all those people with real history with the club that left us too young," he said.

"I couldn't get them out of my head all weekend and this morning."

Higgins added: "I'm sure they'll be looking down on us".

The club's record goalscorer Farren died in February 2016 from a brain tumour at the age of only 33.

Derry's home ground was later renamed the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium while their premises also now has a striking mural dedicated to Mark Farren's memory.

Little more than 13 months later, the club suffered another dreadful loss as 27-year-old club captain McBride passed away in his sleep some 24 hours after leading the team to a victory over Drogheda United.

While reflecting on Farren, McBride and others who couldn't be in the Aviva Stadium, Higgins proclaimed himself "proud as punch" with his team's triumph.

The Candystripes dominated the clash in front of a crowd of 32,412.

Jamie McGonigle's strike from inside the box saw Derry break the deadlock on the 19th minute and two Cameron McJannet goals put the Candystripes in complete control before substitute Jordan McEneff's late penalty completed the scoring.

More than 15,000 Derry supporters made the trip to Dublin, with Translink adding special services to help with the huge crowds attending.

'There will be more expectation but so be it'

The Derry manager dedicated the victory to the fans: "The number that travelled was ridiculous, this is for them.

"The connection between the public and Derry City has probably been missing for quite a while but today shows the true potential of this club.

"They are amazing and they can really identify with this team and our players love playing for them. That connection when it's strong, like it is at the minute, can be really special."

The Limavady man was understandably delighted with the performance of his side, who won with the biggest ever score line in FAI Cup Final history.

"I'm proud as punch! To win the cup is special. To win it in the manner we did is extra special.

"We were really threatening, and I think the big grass pitch suited us. There were big spaces everywhere and, to be fair, our front three were really quick and dangerous.

"Sometimes you get it right and sometimes you get it wrong and as staff, I think we got it right today."

Jamie McGonigle (right) put Derry ahead on 19 minutes before Cameron McJannet's two goals left the Candystripes in complete control at the Aviva Stadium

Derry, who were title contenders for majority of the season, ran into form issues near the end meaning they finished runners- up - 13 points behind champions Shamrock Rovers.

That led to concerns that Damien Duff's Shelbourne could prove difficult to overcome in the cup final but those worries proved to be unfounded.

"There will be more expectation for next year after this but so be it," added Higgins.

"It will give our players real hunger for more. It might give them a bit of greed which is what you need sometimes.

"It's up to ourselves, Dundalk, Shelbourne, St Pats and everyone else to close the gap (on Shamrock Rovers) and we're working extremely hard but there's a bit of work to do until we get to that level."