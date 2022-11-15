Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
Bitesize
CBeebies
CBBC
Food
Home
News
Sport
Reel
Worklife
Travel
Future
Culture
TV
Weather
Sounds
More menu
Search BBC
Search BBC
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
Bitesize
CBeebies
CBBC
Food
Home
News
Sport
Reel
Worklife
Travel
Future
Culture
TV
Weather
Sounds
Close menu
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Winter Sports
World Cup
All Sport
Home
Football
Cricket
Formula 1
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
Winter Sports
World Cup
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scores & Fixtures
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
TUE 15 Nov 2022
Scottish Challenge Cup - Third Round
Dunfermline
Dunfermline
19:45
Celtic B
Celtic B
Venue:
East End Park
Dunfermline Athletic v Celtic B
Last updated on
11 minutes ago
11 minutes ago
.
From the section
Scottish Challenge Cup
Scores, Results & Fixtures
Tuesday 15th November 2022
Dunfermline
Dunfermline
19:45
Celtic B
Celtic B
View all
Scottish Challenge Cup scores
Top Stories
Watch: UK Snooker Championship - Trump leads Xiao, Lisowski beats Xu
Live
Live
From the section
Snooker
World Cup build-up as England & Wales fly to Qatar
Live
Live
From the section
Football
England head coach Richards leaves role
1h
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Rugby League