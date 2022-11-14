Scotland v Venezuela Women

First Half ends, Scotland 2, Venezuela Women 0.
Line-ups
Scotland
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 12Fife
- 2McLauchlan
- 6Clark
- 4Corsie
- 3Docherty
- 22Cuthbert
- 7Brown
- 16Murray
- 9Weir
- 18Emslie
- 20Thomas
Substitutes
- 1Gibson
- 5Clark
- 8Kerr
- 10Hanson
- 11Davidson
- 13Eddie
- 14Arthur
- 15Howard
- 19McAllister
- 21Cumings
- 23Muir
- 24Smith
- 25Hay
- 26Clachers
Venezuela Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 13Cáceres
- 2Herrera
- 5GiménezBooked at 31mins
- 4Peraza
- 6Romero
- 8Martinez
- 20Rodríguez
- 11CarrascoBooked at 43mins
- 18Viso
- 19Speckmaier
- 9Castellanos
Substitutes
- 1Velásquez
- 3Gutiérrez
- 7Villamizar
- 14Solórzano
- 15Fraiz
- 16Campos
- 17Astudillo
- 21Sandoval
- 22Azuaje
- 23Moreno
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home81%
- Away19%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Half Time
Booking
Raiderlin Carrasco (Venezuela Women) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Post update
Hand ball by Raiderlin Carrasco (Venezuela Women).
Post update
Offside, Scotland. Claire Emslie tries a through ball, but Nicola Docherty is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Scotland 2, Venezuela Women 0. Claire Emslie (Scotland) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fiona Brown with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Christie Murray (Scotland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rachel Corsie.
Goal!
Goal! Scotland 1, Venezuela Women 0. Kelly Clark (Scotland) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Alejandra Peraza.
Post update
Offside, Scotland. Caroline Weir tries a through ball, but Rachel Corsie is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Michelle Romero.
Post update
Offside, Venezuela Women. Ysaura Viso tries a through ball, but Mariana Speckmaier is caught offside.
Booking
Yenifer Giménez (Venezuela Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Martha Thomas (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yenifer Giménez (Venezuela Women).
Post update
Foul by Fiona Brown (Scotland).
Post update
Raiderlin Carrasco (Venezuela Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Scotland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Claire Emslie.
Post update
Attempt missed. Fiona Brown (Scotland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Offside, Scotland. Claire Emslie tries a through ball, but Fiona Brown is caught offside.