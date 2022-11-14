Close menu
Women's International Friendlies
ScotlandScotland2Venezuela WomenVenezuela Women0

Scotland v Venezuela Women

2022-11-14

Line-ups

Scotland

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 12Fife
  • 2McLauchlan
  • 6Clark
  • 4Corsie
  • 3Docherty
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 7Brown
  • 16Murray
  • 9Weir
  • 18Emslie
  • 20Thomas

Substitutes

  • 1Gibson
  • 5Clark
  • 8Kerr
  • 10Hanson
  • 11Davidson
  • 13Eddie
  • 14Arthur
  • 15Howard
  • 19McAllister
  • 21Cumings
  • 23Muir
  • 24Smith
  • 25Hay
  • 26Clachers

Venezuela Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 13Cáceres
  • 2Herrera
  • 5GiménezBooked at 31mins
  • 4Peraza
  • 6Romero
  • 8Martinez
  • 20Rodríguez
  • 11CarrascoBooked at 43mins
  • 18Viso
  • 19Speckmaier
  • 9Castellanos

Substitutes

  • 1Velásquez
  • 3Gutiérrez
  • 7Villamizar
  • 14Solórzano
  • 15Fraiz
  • 16Campos
  • 17Astudillo
  • 21Sandoval
  • 22Azuaje
  • 23Moreno

Match Stats

Home TeamScotlandAway TeamVenezuela Women
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home9
Away1
Shots on Target
Home4
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Scotland 2, Venezuela Women 0.

  2. Booking

    Raiderlin Carrasco (Venezuela Women) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Raiderlin Carrasco (Venezuela Women).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Scotland. Claire Emslie tries a through ball, but Nicola Docherty is caught offside.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Scotland 2, Venezuela Women 0. Claire Emslie (Scotland) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Fiona Brown with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Caroline Weir (Scotland) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Christie Murray (Scotland) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Rachel Corsie.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Scotland 1, Venezuela Women 0. Kelly Clark (Scotland) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Caroline Weir with a cross following a corner.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Alejandra Peraza.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Scotland. Caroline Weir tries a through ball, but Rachel Corsie is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Scotland. Conceded by Michelle Romero.

  12. Post update

    Offside, Venezuela Women. Ysaura Viso tries a through ball, but Mariana Speckmaier is caught offside.

  13. Booking

    Yenifer Giménez (Venezuela Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Martha Thomas (Scotland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Yenifer Giménez (Venezuela Women).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Fiona Brown (Scotland).

  17. Post update

    Raiderlin Carrasco (Venezuela Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Caroline Weir (Scotland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Claire Emslie.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Fiona Brown (Scotland) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Scotland. Claire Emslie tries a through ball, but Fiona Brown is caught offside.

