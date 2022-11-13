Ashley Barnes has made 16 Burnley appearances under Vincent Kompany this season, but has scored three goals in his past two games for the club

Ashley Barnes' goal-scoring return to the Burnley starting line-up in their derby win against Blackburn Rovers can inspire the rest of their squad, says Clarets boss Vincent Kompany.

Barnes replaced the unfit Jay Rodriguez in the side, scoring twice in the 3-0 defeat of their east Lancashire rivals.

Burnley went top of the Championship thanks to the win, their biggest over Blackburn since February 1965.

"It's the type of stories we need in the team," said Kompany.

Speaking to BBC Radio Lancashire, he added: "Those comeback stories, they solidify the messages we put out in the squad. Someone else might have to make a comeback or push the player in front of them.

"There's a side to his game that is so valuable and the way we play, and we want that. Ashley Barnes was being Ashley Barnes at his best and he did really well for us.

"I know what he's capable of. As long as he doesn't doubt it himself then we're always on a good path."

Burnley lead the Championship by three points over second-placed Sheffield United heading into the World Cup break, but Kompany says he has little to change with regards to his side as they await the return of regular league football.

"There's nothing to look back at yet for me, other than the stuff we need to improve on," Kompany added.

"For me, it's about looking forward to the next game, having a good mini pre-season and making this team better."