Sorba Thomas hails from London but qualifies for Wales because his mum Gail was born in Newport

Sorba Thomas believes Wales have proved they have the quality to compete when they head to Qatar for the country's first World Cup appearance in 64 years.

Wales kick off their campaign when they face the USA on 21 November.

Robert Page's side then face Iran and England as they look to reach the knockout stages - and Thomas says they will travel with confidence.

"We are on the map now," said the six-cap Huddersfield Town winger.

"People know we are no pushovers - we have shown recently against Belgium and the Netherlands we can play with the big boys.

"We don't put pressure on ourselves. We know the talent we have and the good thing is everyone's playing football, everyone's getting minutes. That makes us more dangerous."

Thomas' inclusion in the 26-man squad named last week was another memorable moment for a player who was playing non-league football in early 2021.

Thomas, 23, worked as a scaffolder while playing for Boreham Wood having been released by West Ham United as a teenager.

But he has not looked back since landing a move to Championship Huddersfield in January last year.

Thirteen months on from his first Wales call-up, Thomas will be on the flight to Qatar with his international team-mates this week.

"I am someone that always believes in dreams," Thomas told BBC Sport Wales. "I dreamed that one day I'd play for Wales and I did that.

"Now to be able to say I have gone to a World Cup - it's amazing. I am so excited.

"For us it's about taking it, enjoying it, but not too much because we have got a job to do out there."

Thomas, who has six assists this season for a Huddersfield side who are struggling in the Championship, did not know whether he had made the Wales cut until Page's squad was revealed to the public.

"I don't like not knowing things," he added. "Me and my mum were sat down in the living room and just hoping, [thinking] please tell me my name is there.

"I was a bit nervous throughout the day. Seeing my name - I was lost for words.

"When I saw my name I just wanted to call people - my phone was blowing up. I just cant wait to get out there."