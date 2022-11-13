Match ends, Atalanta 2, Inter Milan 3.
Inter Milan held on to claim an important victory away to fellow Champions League chasers Atalanta in Serie A.
Simone Inzaghi's side had to come from behind at Gewiss Stadium as Ademola Lookman scored his seventh league goal of the season from the penalty spot to put the hosts in front.
Edin Dzeko brought the visitors level before half-time with a clever finish after being teed up by Lautaro Martinez, then added his second 10 minutes after the restart.
The lead was extended just past the hour mark when Jose Luis Palomino put one through his own net.
Although the centre-back atoned with a goal at the right end to make for a dramatic finish to the game, Inter held on to take the three points.
Inter move level on points with second-placed Lazio and city rival AC Milan in third, but their stay in the top four could be short-lived with Juventus having the chance to leapfrog them again by beating Lazio in the evening kick-off.
Line-ups
Atalanta
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Musso
- 33Hateboer
- 28DemiralSubstituted forOkoliat 68'minutes
- 6Palomino
- 3Maehle
- 13dos Santos Lourenco da Silva
- 42ScalviniSubstituted forMalinovskyiat 45'minutes
- 7Koopmeiners
- 88PasalicSubstituted forBogaat 83'minutes
- 11Lookman
- 91ZapataSubstituted forHøjlundat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Okoli
- 10Boga
- 17Højlund
- 18Malinovskyi
- 19Djimsiti
- 21Zortea
- 22Ruggeri
- 31Rossi
- 57Sportiello
- 93Soppy
Inter Milan
Formation 3-5-2
- 24OnanaBooked at 87mins
- 37SkriniarBooked at 85mins
- 6de VrijBooked at 74mins
- 95BastoniSubstituted forAcerbiat 72'minutes
- 2DumfriesSubstituted forBellanovaat 72'minutes
- 23Barella
- 20Çalhanoglu
- 22MkhitaryanSubstituted forBrozovicat 80'minutes
- 32DimarcoSubstituted forGosensat 80'minutes
- 10MartínezSubstituted forCorreaat 84'minutes
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 1Handanovic
- 5Gagliardini
- 8Gosens
- 11Correa
- 12Bellanova
- 14Asllani
- 15Acerbi
- 21Cordaz
- 45Carboni
- 46Zanotti
- 77Brozovic
- Referee:
- Daniele Chiffi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Atalanta 2, Inter Milan 3.
Foul by Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan).
Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by José Luis Palomino with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joakim Maehle.
Raoul Bellanova (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joakim Maehle (Atalanta).
Hand ball by Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan).
Foul by Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan).
Post update
Joakim Maehle (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hakan Çalhanoglu.
Attempt missed. Ademola Lookman (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Joakim Maehle.
Edin Dzeko (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ruslan Malinovskyi (Atalanta).
Booking
André Onana (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Rasmus Højlund (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Teun Koopmeiners with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan).
Post update
Joakim Maehle (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.