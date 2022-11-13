Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst's Rangers have dropped points in three of their past four league games

A decision on Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst's future has to be quickly "one way or another", says former striker Kenny Miller.

Pressure on the Dutchman increased after Saturday's draw with St Mirren, with Celtic extending their Scottish Premiership lead to nine points.

Rangers next play against Hibernian on 15 December.

"There just needs to be some kind of decision, real clear decision," Miller told BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound.

"If the decision's going to go one way and Gio was to leave, it gives someone effectively a pre-season. If the decision they've made is to go with Gio, then there's a lot of work that needs to be done during this break.

"There is a rush. A decision needs to be made one way or another.

"There is something missing at the moment, maybe they can rediscover it in this break. They need to get the players back. They've got a long list of injuries to some really key players as well - Tom Lawrence and Connor Goldson in particular."

Former Dundee United, Hearts and Scotland boss Craig Levein added: "I honestly can't see a way out of this for Gio."

'Celtic's title to lose'

Van Bronckhorst played for three seasons with Rangers, the last with Miller, and won league titles in Scotland, with Arsenal and Barcelona also the Champions League with Barca before going into coaching.

He won three trophies and a league title in charge of former team Feyenoord before taking over from Steven Gerrard at Ibrox almost a year ago, leading Rangers to the Europa League final and a Scottish Cup triumph.

However, this season Rangers lost all six of their Champions League group games - with the worst points and goal difference record of any participant - and have dropped 12 points from their first 15 league games.

And Miller, who had three spells at Ibrox and won top-flight titles there and one with Celtic, expects further dropped points from Rangers as things stand.

"The team that will be chasing Celtic or trying to chase them, they look like they will drop points, whereas Celtic look like they won't," Miller commented.

"It's not just about the points gap, it's about the level of performance from both teams."