World Cup

Alphonso Davies has 34 caps for Canada

Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies has been named in Canada's World Cup squad despite injury worries.

Davies, who plays as a defender for club but forward for his country, has been sidelined with a hamstring issue.

The 22-year-old has not played for the German club in their past two Bundesliga games.

"A kid born in a refugee camp wasn't supposed to make it! But here we are going to the World Cup," Davies wrote on Twitter.

"Don't let no one tell you that your dreams are unrealistic."

Club Bruges forward Cyle Larin, Nottingham Forest's loanee defender Richie Laryea and Reading forward Junior Hoillett are also included in the squad named on Sunday.

John Herdman's team are in Group F and will face Belgium, Morocco and Croatia at the tournament being hosted in Qatar.

Canada's first match will be against Morocco on 23 November.

Full squad

Goalkeepers: Milan Borjan (Red Star Belgrade), James Pantemis (CF Montreal), Dayne St Clair (Minnesota United)

Defenders: Sam Adekugbe (Hatayspor), Derek Cornelius (Vancouver Whitecaps - Panetolikos), Alistair Johnston (CF Montreal), Richie Laryea (Nottingham Forest), Kamal Miller (CF Montreal), Steven Vitoria (Chaves), Joel Waterman (CF Montreal)

Midfielders: Stephen Eustaquio (FC Porto), Liam Fraser (Deinze), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas), Mark-Anthony Kaye (Toronto FC), Ismael Kone (CF Montreal), Jonathan Osorio (Toronto FC), Samuel Piette (CF Montreal), David Wotherspoon (St Johnstone)

Forwards: Tajon Buchanan (Club Bruges), Lucas Cavallini (Vancouver Whitecaps), Jonathan David (Lille), Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich), Junior Hoillett (Reading), Cyle Larin (Club Bruges), Liam Miller (FC Basel), Ike Ugbo (Troyes)