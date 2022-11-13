Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Giovanni van Bronckhorst is unsure if he'll still be Rangers boss after the World Cup break but the Dutchman insists he doesn't fear the sack. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller believes manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst made a mistake by not appointing someone more in tune with Rangers to his backroom staff. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic's title charge won't be derailed by "strange" VAR calls, says Matt O'Riley, who conceded a penalty when the ball hit his hand after an attempted clearance rebounded off Ross County player Callum Johnson. (Daily Record) external-link

Ross County manager Malky Mackay appeals for patience with Scottish football officialdom over the introduction of VAR, even as he acknowledges that the rules over handball require to be addressed. (Scotsman) external-link

Manager Lee Johnson says he is "not delusional" in insisting he can turn around the fortunes of Hibs after their sixth defeat in seven games against Kilmarnock. (Scotsman) external-link

Under pressure Lee Johnson adds "I'm almost angry with myself" for not using Kevin Nisbet in any of Hibs' previous three matches, which have all ended in defeat as the Scotland striker makes his way back from long-term injury. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson explains how Andy Halliday has been playing through the pain barrier of an Achilles problem after the midfielder broke down in the warm-up before yesterday's dramatic draw with Livingston. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link