The FA Women's Super League
West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women0Leicester City WomenLeicester City Women0

West Ham United Women v Leicester City Women

Line-ups

West Ham Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Arnold
  • 3Shimizu
  • 22Fisk
  • 12Longhurst
  • 2Smith
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 4Stringer
  • 19Hayashi
  • 7Evans
  • 26Asseyi
  • 9Walker

Substitutes

  • 11Atkinson
  • 17Filis
  • 20Kyvag
  • 28Hillyerd
  • 33Houssein
  • 41Flannery

Leicester City Women

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Lambourne
  • 13Simon
  • 15Howard
  • 22Plumptre
  • 23Purfield
  • 5McManus
  • 4Bott
  • 10Whelan
  • 3Tierney
  • 16Jones
  • 7Flint

Substitutes

  • 2Vance
  • 6Brougham
  • 8Pike
  • 12Jones
  • 20Goodwin
  • 27O'Brien
  • 28Levell
  • 32Baker
  • 44Scofield
Referee:
Louise Saunders

Match Stats

Home TeamWest Ham WomenAway TeamLeicester City Women
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home5
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away6

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, West Ham United Women 0, Leicester City Women 0.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City Women. Sophie Howard tries a through ball, but Catherine Bott is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).

  5. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women).

  6. Post update

    Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City Women. Sophie Howard tries a through ball, but Natasha Flint is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Tierney.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women).

  10. Post update

    Erin Simon (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Risa Shimizu (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.

  14. Post update

    Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).

  17. Post update

    Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kirsty Smith with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Demi Lambourne.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.

