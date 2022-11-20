West Ham United Women v Leicester City Women

First Half ends, West Ham United Women 0, Leicester City Women 0.
Line-ups
West Ham Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Arnold
- 3Shimizu
- 22Fisk
- 12Longhurst
- 2Smith
- 10Brynjarsdóttir
- 4Stringer
- 19Hayashi
- 7Evans
- 26Asseyi
- 9Walker
Substitutes
- 11Atkinson
- 17Filis
- 20Kyvag
- 28Hillyerd
- 33Houssein
- 41Flannery
Leicester City Women
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Lambourne
- 13Simon
- 15Howard
- 22Plumptre
- 23Purfield
- 5McManus
- 4Bott
- 10Whelan
- 3Tierney
- 16Jones
- 7Flint
Substitutes
- 2Vance
- 6Brougham
- 8Pike
- 12Jones
- 20Goodwin
- 27O'Brien
- 28Levell
- 32Baker
- 44Scofield
- Referee:
- Louise Saunders
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Half Time
Offside, Leicester City Women. Sophie Howard tries a through ball, but Catherine Bott is caught offside.
Sophie Howard (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).
Foul by Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women).
Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Leicester City Women. Sophie Howard tries a through ball, but Natasha Flint is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sam Tierney.
Foul by Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women).
Erin Simon (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Risa Shimizu (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jemma Purfield (Leicester City Women).
Attempt missed. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a set piece situation.
Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Natasha Flint (Leicester City Women).
Foul by Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women).
Ashleigh Plumptre (Leicester City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Dagny Brynjarsdóttir (West Ham United Women) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kirsty Smith with a cross.
Corner, West Ham United Women. Conceded by Demi Lambourne.
Attempt blocked. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked.