Aston Villa Women v Reading Women

Attempt missed. Rachel Daly (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Line-ups
Aston Villa Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 21Leat
- 2Mayling
- 15Patten
- 14Turner
- 33Pacheco
- 19Blindkilde
- 6Corsie
- 10Dali
- 7Lehmann
- 8Daly
- 20Hanson
Substitutes
- 1Hampton
- 9Gielnik
- 16McLoughlin
- 18Gregory
- 26Goodwin
- 35Mullett
Reading Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 25Burns
- 3Mukandi
- 5Evans
- 17Caldwell
- 9Eikeland
- 37Primmer
- 27Vanhaevermaet
- 28Woodham
- 11Wade
- 23Rowe
- 10Dowie
Substitutes
- 1Moloney
- 2Bryson
- 14Cooper
- 18Jane
- 30Poulter
- 33Meadows-Tuson
- 51Troelsgaard
- Referee:
- Adam Herczeg
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Laura Blindkilde.
Corner, Aston Villa Women. Conceded by Emma Mukandi.
Attempt blocked. Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kenza Dali.
Attempt saved. Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emma Mukandi (Reading Women).
Foul by Danielle Turner (Aston Villa Women).
Natasha Dowie (Reading Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Kirsty Hanson (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Aston Villa Women 0, Reading Women 1. Lauren Wade (Reading Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.
Foul by Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women).
Rachel Rowe (Reading Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Justine Vanhaevermaet (Reading Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Reading Women. Conceded by Mayumi Pacheco.
Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Rachel Daly.
Rachel Corsie (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Natasha Dowie (Reading Women).
Kick Off
First Half begins.