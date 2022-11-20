Match ends, Chelsea Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Chelsea moved top of the Women's Super League with a 3-0 victory over Tottenham as manager Emma Hayes returned to the dugout.
Hayes had been missing since early October as she recovered from surgery.
She oversaw a comfortable win thanks to goals from Sam Kerr, Erin Cuthbert and Guro Reiten.
The match was played in front of 38,300 fans at Stamford Bridge - a record home crowd for Chelsea women.
Hayes comes home
Hayes, 46, has been away for six weeks following an emergency hysterectomy as part of her "ongoing battle with endometriosis".
In her absence assistant Denise Reddy and general manager Paul Green have guided the team to six wins out of six in all competitions - and there was little doubt about Hayes picking up where her colleagues left off.
Kerr scored after 12 minutes through the first decent chance Chelsea had. A Millie Bright ball from the back opened Spurs like a tin of beans, the Australian shrugged off her defender, had the freedom of Stamford Bridge to set herself and place the ball into the far corner past the goalkeeper and three covering defenders.
Having quietened the crowd in the opening 10 minutes, it was a poor goal for Spurs to concede and they never fully recovered.
Rehanne Skinner's side won 8-0 against Brighton in their previous WSL game on October 30 - a waterlogged pitch cancelled their game against Everton before the international break - but they looked a shadow of that side.
Chelsea were able to ease themselves three points clear at the top of the WSL after they, Arsenal and Man Utd started Sunday level on 18 points from seven games following United's extraordinary 3-2 comeback win at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.
The comfortable win for Chelsea will also reassure Hayes that they can deal with the absence of Pernille Harder, who suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with Denmark.
Cuthbert celebrates contract with wonder goal
Cuthbert this week signed a new deal that will keep her at Chelsea until 2025 - nine years after she joined as a teenager.
She celebrated by scoring a stunning goal after 26 minutes, chesting down a half-cleared corner and volleying into the top corner from 20 yards. Spurs keeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela got a hand to it but could not stop it.
Soon after it was 3-0 as Ashleigh Neville clipped the heels of Lauren James in the area. Reiten was an unexpected choice to step up, but she confidently sent Korpela the wrong way.
From then on it was a straightforward afternoon out for the hosts in a game which marked the 30th anniversary since the official founding of the women's team.
They could have had more - Bright clattered the crossbar and Beth England flicked over the bar with her heel - but a Mexican wave midway through the second half showed just how comfortable the game became.
The attendance eclipsed the 24,564 that saw Chelsea take on Spurs at Stamford Bridge in 2019, making it a successful afternoon all round for Chelsea and Hayes.
Line-ups
Chelsea Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 30Berger
- 26BuchananSubstituted forNouwenat 78'minutes
- 4Bright
- 16ErikssonSubstituted forCarterat 51'minutes
- 15Périsset
- 22CuthbertSubstituted forKirbyat 66'minutes
- 5Ingle
- 11ReitenSubstituted forSvitkováat 77'minutes
- 10James
- 20KerrSubstituted forEnglandat 66'minutes
- 17Fleming
Substitutes
- 1Musovic
- 3Nouwen
- 7Carter
- 9England
- 13Svitková
- 14Kirby
- 19Rytting Kaneryd
- 21Charles
- 27Abdullina
Tottenham Women
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Korpela
- 4Turner
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 13Ale
- 14IldhusøyBooked at 9minsSubstituted forAyaneat 69'minutes
- 15James
- 25SummanenBooked at 62mins
- 29NevilleBooked at 36minsSubstituted forUbogaguat 83'minutes
- 24Spence
- 7Naz
Substitutes
- 6Harrop
- 8Cho
- 18Ubogagu
- 22Spencer
- 23Ayane
- 26Pearse
- Referee:
- Rebecca Welch
- Attendance:
- 38,350
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aniek Nouwen.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Drew Spence tries a through ball, but Rosella Ayane is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Asmita Ale.
Post update
Attempt missed. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chioma Ubogagu with a cross.
Post update
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Shelina Zadorsky tries a through ball, but Angharad James is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Ève Périsset.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Chioma Ubogagu replaces Ashleigh Neville.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea Women. Bethany England tries a through ball, but Katerina Svitková is caught offside.
Post update
Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Aniek Nouwen replaces Kadeisha Buchanan.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Women. Katerina Svitková replaces Guro Reiten.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jessica Naz.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Tinja-Riikka Korpela.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.
Post update
Foul by Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women).
Post update
Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.