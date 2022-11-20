Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women3Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0

Chelsea 3-0 Tottenham: Manager Emma Hayes returns as Blues go top of WSL

By Emma SmithBBC Sport at Stamford Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea moved top of the Women's Super League with a 3-0 victory over Tottenham as manager Emma Hayes returned to the dugout.

Hayes had been missing since early October as she recovered from surgery.

She oversaw a comfortable win thanks to goals from Sam Kerr, Erin Cuthbert and Guro Reiten.

The match was played in front of 38,300 fans at Stamford Bridge - a record home crowd for Chelsea women.

Hayes comes home

Hayes, 46, has been away for six weeks following an emergency hysterectomy as part of her "ongoing battle with endometriosis".

In her absence assistant Denise Reddy and general manager Paul Green have guided the team to six wins out of six in all competitions - and there was little doubt about Hayes picking up where her colleagues left off.

Kerr scored after 12 minutes through the first decent chance Chelsea had. A Millie Bright ball from the back opened Spurs like a tin of beans, the Australian shrugged off her defender, had the freedom of Stamford Bridge to set herself and place the ball into the far corner past the goalkeeper and three covering defenders.

Having quietened the crowd in the opening 10 minutes, it was a poor goal for Spurs to concede and they never fully recovered.

Rehanne Skinner's side won 8-0 against Brighton in their previous WSL game on October 30 - a waterlogged pitch cancelled their game against Everton before the international break - but they looked a shadow of that side.

Chelsea were able to ease themselves three points clear at the top of the WSL after they, Arsenal and Man Utd started Sunday level on 18 points from seven games following United's extraordinary 3-2 comeback win at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The comfortable win for Chelsea will also reassure Hayes that they can deal with the absence of Pernille Harder, who suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with Denmark.

Cuthbert celebrates contract with wonder goal

Cuthbert this week signed a new deal that will keep her at Chelsea until 2025 - nine years after she joined as a teenager.

She celebrated by scoring a stunning goal after 26 minutes, chesting down a half-cleared corner and volleying into the top corner from 20 yards. Spurs keeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela got a hand to it but could not stop it.

Soon after it was 3-0 as Ashleigh Neville clipped the heels of Lauren James in the area. Reiten was an unexpected choice to step up, but she confidently sent Korpela the wrong way.

From then on it was a straightforward afternoon out for the hosts in a game which marked the 30th anniversary since the official founding of the women's team.

They could have had more - Bright clattered the crossbar and Beth England flicked over the bar with her heel - but a Mexican wave midway through the second half showed just how comfortable the game became.

The attendance eclipsed the 24,564 that saw Chelsea take on Spurs at Stamford Bridge in 2019, making it a successful afternoon all round for Chelsea and Hayes.

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 30Berger
  • 26BuchananSubstituted forNouwenat 78'minutes
  • 4Bright
  • 16ErikssonSubstituted forCarterat 51'minutes
  • 15Périsset
  • 22CuthbertSubstituted forKirbyat 66'minutes
  • 5Ingle
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forSvitkováat 77'minutes
  • 10James
  • 20KerrSubstituted forEnglandat 66'minutes
  • 17Fleming

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 3Nouwen
  • 7Carter
  • 9England
  • 13Svitková
  • 14Kirby
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 21Charles
  • 27Abdullina

Tottenham Women

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Korpela
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 13Ale
  • 14IldhusøyBooked at 9minsSubstituted forAyaneat 69'minutes
  • 15James
  • 25SummanenBooked at 62mins
  • 29NevilleBooked at 36minsSubstituted forUbogaguat 83'minutes
  • 24Spence
  • 7Naz

Substitutes

  • 6Harrop
  • 8Cho
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 22Spencer
  • 23Ayane
  • 26Pearse
Referee:
Rebecca Welch
Attendance:
38,350

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamTottenham Women
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home3
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 3, Tottenham Hotspur Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Aniek Nouwen.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Drew Spence tries a through ball, but Rosella Ayane is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Asmita Ale.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Drew Spence (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Chioma Ubogagu with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Shelina Zadorsky tries a through ball, but Angharad James is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Ève Périsset.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Chioma Ubogagu replaces Ashleigh Neville.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea Women. Bethany England tries a through ball, but Katerina Svitková is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Jess Carter (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Aniek Nouwen replaces Kadeisha Buchanan.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Chelsea Women. Katerina Svitková replaces Guro Reiten.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jessica Naz.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) header from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Guro Reiten with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Tinja-Riikka Korpela.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sophie Ingle.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Fran Kirby (Chelsea Women).

  20. Post update

    Amy Turner (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Women87012061421
2Arsenal Women76012041618
3Man Utd Women76011851318
4Man City Women7502178915
5Aston Villa Women74031110112
6West Ham Women83141216-410
7Tottenham Women6303111109
8Everton Women730479-29
9Brighton Women73041025-159
10Liverpool Women7106513-83
11Reading Women7106616-103
12Leicester City Women8017216-141
View full The FA Women's Super League table

