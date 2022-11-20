Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea moved top of the Women's Super League with a 3-0 victory over Tottenham as manager Emma Hayes returned to the dugout.

Hayes had been missing since early October as she recovered from surgery.

She oversaw a comfortable win thanks to goals from Sam Kerr, Erin Cuthbert and Guro Reiten.

The match was played in front of 38,300 fans at Stamford Bridge - a record home crowd for Chelsea women.

Hayes comes home

Hayes, 46, has been away for six weeks following an emergency hysterectomy as part of her "ongoing battle with endometriosis".

In her absence assistant Denise Reddy and general manager Paul Green have guided the team to six wins out of six in all competitions - and there was little doubt about Hayes picking up where her colleagues left off.

Kerr scored after 12 minutes through the first decent chance Chelsea had. A Millie Bright ball from the back opened Spurs like a tin of beans, the Australian shrugged off her defender, had the freedom of Stamford Bridge to set herself and place the ball into the far corner past the goalkeeper and three covering defenders.

Having quietened the crowd in the opening 10 minutes, it was a poor goal for Spurs to concede and they never fully recovered.

Rehanne Skinner's side won 8-0 against Brighton in their previous WSL game on October 30 - a waterlogged pitch cancelled their game against Everton before the international break - but they looked a shadow of that side.

Chelsea were able to ease themselves three points clear at the top of the WSL after they, Arsenal and Man Utd started Sunday level on 18 points from seven games following United's extraordinary 3-2 comeback win at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The comfortable win for Chelsea will also reassure Hayes that they can deal with the absence of Pernille Harder, who suffered a hamstring injury while on international duty with Denmark.

Cuthbert celebrates contract with wonder goal

Cuthbert this week signed a new deal that will keep her at Chelsea until 2025 - nine years after she joined as a teenager.

She celebrated by scoring a stunning goal after 26 minutes, chesting down a half-cleared corner and volleying into the top corner from 20 yards. Spurs keeper Tinja-Riikka Korpela got a hand to it but could not stop it.

Soon after it was 3-0 as Ashleigh Neville clipped the heels of Lauren James in the area. Reiten was an unexpected choice to step up, but she confidently sent Korpela the wrong way.

From then on it was a straightforward afternoon out for the hosts in a game which marked the 30th anniversary since the official founding of the women's team.

They could have had more - Bright clattered the crossbar and Beth England flicked over the bar with her heel - but a Mexican wave midway through the second half showed just how comfortable the game became.

The attendance eclipsed the 24,564 that saw Chelsea take on Spurs at Stamford Bridge in 2019, making it a successful afternoon all round for Chelsea and Hayes.