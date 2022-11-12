Close menu
Italian Serie A
NapoliNapoli3UdineseUdinese2

Napoli 3-2 Udinese: Serie A leaders win 11th successive league game

European Football

Piotr Zielinski, Napoli, Udinese, Serie A
Piotr Zielinski doubled Napoli's lead in the first half

Serie A leaders Napoli beat Udinese to stretch their winning league run to 11 matches in their final game before the World Cup break.

Strikes from Victor Osimhen and Piotr Zielinski gave the hosts a two-goal half-time cushion.

Eljif Elmas made it 3-0, before Ilija Nestorovski and Lazar Samardzic reduced the arrears late on.

Luciano Spalletti's side are now 11 points clear of second-placed Lazio, with AC Milan in third.

Napoli are just the second team in Serie A history - after Juventus - to win at least 13 of their opening 15 league games of a campaign.

They have won the Serie A title twice before, in 1986-87 and 1989-90, both during Diego Maradona's time at the club.

Title rivals Lazio travel to fourth-placed Juventus on Sunday, while AC Milan host Fiorentina on the same day.

Line-ups

Napoli

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 3Kim
  • 5Nunes JesusBooked at 25minsSubstituted forÖstigardat 60'minutes
  • 17OliveraSubstituted forMário Ruiat 45'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 99Anguissa
  • 68Lobotka
  • 20ZielinskiSubstituted forNdombéléat 67'minutes
  • 11LozanoSubstituted forPolitanoat 60'minutes
  • 9Osimhen
  • 7Elmas

Substitutes

  • 4Demme
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 12Marfella
  • 16Idasiak
  • 18Simeone
  • 21Politano
  • 23Zerbin
  • 31Zedadka
  • 55Östigard
  • 59Zanoli
  • 70Gaetano
  • 81Raspadori
  • 91Ndombélé

Udinese

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Silvestri
  • 18Pérez
  • 29Bijol
  • 23EbosseBooked at 84mins
  • 19Ehizibue
  • 4Lovric
  • 11Souza SilvaBooked at 27minsSubstituted forJajaloat 71'minutes
  • 5ArslanSubstituted forSamardzicat 56'minutes
  • 37PereyraBooked at 37mins
  • 9Gomes BetuncalSubstituted forNestorovskiat 71'minutes
  • 10DeulofeuSubstituted forSuccessat 26'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ebosele
  • 7Success
  • 8Jajalo
  • 14Abankwah
  • 20Padelli
  • 24Samardzic
  • 30Nestorovski
  • 67Guessand
  • 80Pafundi
  • 99Piana
Referee:
Giovanni Ayroldi

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamUdinese
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home15
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Napoli 3, Udinese 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Napoli 3, Udinese 2.

  3. Post update

    Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Roberto Pereyra (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Mário Rui (Napoli).

  7. Post update

    Isaac Success (Udinese) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  8. Post update

    Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Sandi Lovric (Udinese).

  10. Post update

    Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Enzo Ebosse.

  11. Post update

    Tanguy Ndombélé (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lazar Samardzic (Udinese).

  13. Booking

    Enzo Ebosse (Udinese) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Stanislav Lobotka (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Sandi Lovric (Udinese).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Napoli 3, Udinese 2. Lazar Samardzic (Udinese) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Frank Anguissa (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Matteo Politano.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Napoli 3, Udinese 1. Ilija Nestorovski (Udinese) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Isaac Success.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Udinese. Conceded by Leo Östigard.

  20. Booking

    Mário Rui (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 12th November 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Napoli15132037122541
2Lazio149322681830
3AC Milan1493227141330
4Juventus148422171428
5Inter Milan1490531201127
6Atalanta148332012827
7Roma148241713426
8Udinese156632417724
9Torino146261516-120
10Fiorentina145451718-119
11Bologna155461925-619
12Salernitana144551921-217
13Empoli154561219-717
14Sassuolo154471521-616
15Lecce153661417-315
16Monza144191322-913
17Spezia142481225-1310
18Cremonese150781126-157
19Sampdoria151311627-216
20Hellas Verona1412111127-165
View full Italian Serie A table

