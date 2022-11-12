Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bayern have won their last 10 games in all competitions

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored his 10th goal in nine matches as Bayern Munich beat Schalke to head into the World Cup break top of the Bundesliga.

Serge Gnabry's low drive opened the scoring before Cameroon striker Choupo-Moting tucked home in the second half, his sixth league goal this campaign.

Germany's 19-year-old midfielder Jamal Musiala assisted both goals.

Bayern have now won their last six league games and are six points clear of RB Leipzig.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was not involved after sustaining a leg injury in Bayern's 6-1 win against Werder Bremen but has still been called up to Senegal's World Cup squad.

Meanwhile, Leipzig beat Werder Bremen 2-1 to record their sixth consecutive win across all competitions and continue their 13-game unbeaten run.

Elsewhere, Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen beat Stuttgart to record their third consecutive league win and their fourth in seven games under the former Liverpool midfielder.

The Bundesliga does not resume until 20 January following the World Cup in Qatar.