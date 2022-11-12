Match ends, FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 2.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting scored his 10th goal in nine matches as Bayern Munich beat Schalke to head into the World Cup break top of the Bundesliga.
Serge Gnabry's low drive opened the scoring before Cameroon striker Choupo-Moting tucked home in the second half, his sixth league goal this campaign.
Germany's 19-year-old midfielder Jamal Musiala assisted both goals.
Bayern have now won their last six league games and are six points clear of RB Leipzig.
Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane was not involved after sustaining a leg injury in Bayern's 6-1 win against Werder Bremen but has still been called up to Senegal's World Cup squad.
Meanwhile, Leipzig beat Werder Bremen 2-1 to record their sixth consecutive win across all competitions and continue their 13-game unbeaten run.
Elsewhere, Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen beat Stuttgart to record their third consecutive league win and their fourth in seven games under the former Liverpool midfielder.
The Bundesliga does not resume until 20 January following the World Cup in Qatar.
Line-ups
Schalke
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Schwolow
- 27BrunnerSubstituted forAydinat 75'minutes
- 4Yoshida
- 41Matriciani
- 29MohrSubstituted forKolodziejczakat 66'minutes
- 30Král
- 6Krauß
- 19KaramanSubstituted forLarssonat 59'minutes
- 24DrexlerSubstituted forLatzaat 75'minutes
- 11BülterSubstituted forSanéat 66'minutes
- 9Terodde
Substitutes
- 1Fährmann
- 7Larsson
- 8Latza
- 15Kolodziejczak
- 17Flick
- 20Mollet
- 23Aydin
- 40Polter
- 44Sané
Bayern Munich
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Neuer
- 6Kimmich
- 5Pavard
- 2Upamecano
- 21HernándezSubstituted forStanisicat 72'minutes
- 8GoretzkaSubstituted forSabitzerat 72'minutes
- 42MusialaSubstituted forWannerat 79'minutes
- 7Gnabry
- 10SanéSubstituted forde Ligtat 60'minutes
- 11ComanSubstituted forGravenberchat 80'minutes
- 13Choupo-Moting
Substitutes
- 4de Ligt
- 14Wanner
- 18Sabitzer
- 26Ulreich
- 38Gravenberch
- 39Tel
- 40Mazraoui
- 44Stanisic
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 62,271
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home30%
- Away70%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Josip Stanisic.
Post update
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Larsson (FC Schalke 04).
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
Post update
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Paul Wanner.
Post update
Josip Stanisic (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Danny Latza (FC Schalke 04).
Post update
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).
Post update
Simon Terodde (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dayot Upamecano (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paul Wanner.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ryan Gravenberch replaces Kingsley Coman.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Paul Wanner replaces Jamal Musiala.
Post update
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Sidi Sané.
Post update
Attempt saved. Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Danny Latza replaces Dominick Drexler.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Mehmet Can Aydin replaces Cédric Brunner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.