Last updated on .

England's 26-man squad has been confirmed and, barring late withdrawals due to injury, we now know the players bidding to bring back the World Cup from Qatar.

We asked you to pick your preferred starting XI for England's opening game against Iran on 21 November and almost 138,000 BBC Sport website users responded.

More than 65% of you (90,214) plumped for a 4-3-3 formation, with 4-2-3-1 the only other serious consideration with a 14.5% share.

A clear majority also started with Jordan Pickford (57%) in goal, with 24% choosing to make Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale, rather than Newcastle's Nick Pope, the first-choice back-up.

There was also very little room for debate over the full-backs, as 47% picked Newcastle's Kieran Trippier ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold (25.7%) at right-back and 50.5% went for Manchester United's Luke Shaw at left-back. Trippier switching flanks (21.5%) was seen as the only real alternative to Shaw.

John Stones' participation at the heart of England's defence was also a given - the Manchester City defender was the top pick in either the right (44%) or left (35.5%) centre-back position.

The real bone of contention seems to be who should partner Stones. Arsenal's versatile defender Ben White won the vote on either side of the centre-back partnership, edging Tottenham's Eric Dier on the right and Harry Maguire on the left.

Whatever formation was chosen, Borussia Dortmund's hot prospect Jude Bellingham was a clear favourite to partner West Ham's Declan Rice in the centre of midfield.

Chelsea's Mason Mount edged Phil Foden and James Maddison to take the final midfield role.

That leaves the three forwards. Unsurprisingly, captain Harry Kane (65%) is an undisputed choice in the central striker's role, while Arsenal's Bukayo Saka (30.4%) had 15,000 more votes than Manchester City's Foden on the right.

Foden does, however, force himself into the starting line-up, claiming 21% of the vote as left forward, ahead of Marcus Rashford (14%) and Raheem Sterling (12.6%).

