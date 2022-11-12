Close menu

Scotland U23 2-0 Panama U23: Abi Harrison & Jenna Clark secure victory in historic friendly

Abi Harrison's strike sent Scotland on their way to victory
Scotland marked their first women's under-23 international with a comfortable friendly victory over Panama in Spain.

Abi Harrison - one of five over-age players permitted in the starting line-up - swept home the opener.

A Jenna Clark volley doubled the lead after the interval and Scotland's blend of youth and experience dovetailed well in a polished performance.

Scotland complete their trip when the senior side face Venezuela on Monday.

Rangers' Brogan Hay led the line in her first international outing, and club-mate Sam Kerr forced a fine save from Yenith Bailey as Pedro Martinez Losa's side set the tone in Jerez with a positive start.

A deserved opener arrived on the half hour when Bristol City forward Harrison - who departed at half-time after taking a knock - despatched Kirsty Smith's cross first time into the far corner.

Deysire Salazar's slashed effort over at the other end was a rare moment of Panama threat.

Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert was a constant menace for the Scots and unlucky not to get on the scoresheet, while 21-year-old Glasgow City forward Lauren Davidson staked her claim for a start against Venezuela with an impressive showing.

While Cuthbert could not find a way past Bailey, Clark had no such issues. The Glasgow City defender controlled a corner then sent a volley into the top corner to ensure Martinez Losa oversaw a winning return to action after Scotland's agonising World Cup play-off loss to Republic of Ireland.

Scotland: Cummings, Howard, J Clark, Muir (Eddie 60), Smith, Arthur (McAllister 68), Kerr, Cuthbert, Harrison, Davidson, Hay.

