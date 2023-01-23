Close menu

Frank Lampard: Everton manager sacked after defeat by West Ham

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton have sacked manager Frank Lampard after less than a year in charge at Goodison Park.

Defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham United on Saturday was Everton's ninth loss in 12 Premier League games.

They are second from bottom of the table with 15 points from 20 matches, above Southampton on goal difference.

Former England midfielder Lampard, 44, replaced Rafael Benitez in January 2022 with the team 16th in the table and helped Everton avoid relegation.

Everton are now looking for their sixth permanent manager in five years.

After a 1-1 draw at reigning champions Manchester City on 31 December, Everton have lost 4-1 to Brighton at Goodison Park, were knocked out of the FA Cup with a 3-1 defeat at Manchester United and were then beaten by Southampton despite taking the lead, before the latest defeat by West Ham.

They have managed only three wins all season.

There have been widespread and vocal protests from fans against the board in recent games, and supporters staged a sit-in demonstration after the loss to Southampton.

Everton's board of directors missed that game because of what the club claimed was a "real and credible threat to their safety".

Merseyside Police said no threats or incidents had been reported to officers prior to the fixture before Everton announced "enhanced security procedures" would be put in place.

That was also in response to some supporters confronting defender Yerry Mina and midfielder Anthony Gordon as they left Goodison Park in their cars last weekend.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

102 comments

  • Comment posted by TWR1983, today at 15:36

    Maybe they should try and find someone who actually has proven managerial ability?

  • Comment posted by Master Bow, today at 15:36

    Somebody call Steven Gerrard ...

  • Comment posted by SimonMc1, today at 15:37

    a complete dogs dinner of a club at the moment.

  • Comment posted by cahill3, today at 15:38

    Frank was just another Everton Patsy. This joke club needs to look a lot deeper than the manager!

  • Comment posted by Noshaq, today at 15:36

    What a shocker eh? Surprised he didn't go sooner.

  • Comment posted by Saints, today at 15:36

    You can have Nathan Jones if you want?!

  • Comment posted by CanaryBlue, today at 15:35

    About time.

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 15:38

    Fans hounded out martinez koeman silva allardyce benitez lampard. Sense a pattern?

  • Comment posted by JJ555, today at 15:38

    Taxi for Frank !!

  • Comment posted by RM, today at 15:37

    Not Lampards fault, it is the board that do not know a thing about how to run a football club. I feel sorry for every Everton manager now when they get sacked.

  • Comment posted by LeTissiersRightFoot , today at 15:37

    Nothing will change, same problems will remain for this once proud club.

  • Comment posted by paspuggie48, today at 15:37

    As many HYS users pointed out in a previous article about him possibly getting the boot, there might not be much sympathy as he walks away with a few million in his pocket.

  • Comment posted by ben, today at 15:37

    And he pockets millions £££ in the process.

  • Comment posted by Tommy81, today at 15:37

    Wow what a shock*

    *not

  • Comment posted by 19stfatlad, today at 15:39

    Inevitable, I’m afraid. Good luck to whoever comes in to the shambles at Goodison. They’ll need it.

  • Comment posted by Maqcs, today at 15:39

    Steve Bruce is available 🤔

  • Comment posted by Rewstep, today at 15:39

    Rooney! Rooney! Rooney!

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 15:39

    As inevitable as night becoming day!

  • Comment posted by Shaibal, today at 15:39

    Wishing Frank all the best. Everton needs to give managers time. A three year is a minimum. A really awful club and the recent physical threats against its directors by a proportion of fans also demonstrate how much work is needed for all to sing form the same hymn sheet. Frank is a decent young man and learning his way into management. He does not deserve to be treated like this.

  • Comment posted by DG_LDN, today at 15:39

    The only shock here is that it took so long.

