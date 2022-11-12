Last updated on .From the section Football

Miguel Carvalho's red card was the first of the 17-year-old's Jersey Bulls' career

Ten-man Jersey Bulls scored twice in the final 15 minutes to beat Fisher 2-1 in the FA Vase second round.

The Southern Counties East League Premier Division side took a 14th minute lead through Eni Amgbaduba before Bulls' Miguel Carvalho was sent off 10 minutes later for a bad tackle.

Lorne Bickley finally levelled after a coming close twice after half time.

Luke Campbell's back-post header in the third minute of stoppage time sealed victory for the island side.