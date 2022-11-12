Jersey Bulls progress in FA Vase after dramatic 2-1 Fisher win
Last updated on .From the section Football
Ten-man Jersey Bulls scored twice in the final 15 minutes to beat Fisher 2-1 in the FA Vase second round.
The Southern Counties East League Premier Division side took a 14th minute lead through Eni Amgbaduba before Bulls' Miguel Carvalho was sent off 10 minutes later for a bad tackle.
Lorne Bickley finally levelled after a coming close twice after half time.
Luke Campbell's back-post header in the third minute of stoppage time sealed victory for the island side.