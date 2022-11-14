Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Alex Morgan helped the United States come from behind to beat Germany 2-1 in New Jersey as she won her 200th cap

United States forward Alex Morgan said it was "a little surreal" making her 200th appearance for her country.

Morgan, 33, started the USA's 2-1 win over Germany on Sunday night to bring up her double century milestone.

The two-time world champion made her debut aged 20 in March 2010 and has since become one of America's most iconic footballers.

"I've absolutely loved every moment that I've played on this team. I never take anything for granted," she said.

"It's a little surreal because I feel like 100 [appearances] was just a couple of years ago and then before that, my first cap.

"I'm just fortunate and grateful to continue to be here representing the country."

Morgan has scored 119 goals in 200 appearances and sits fifth in the USA's all-time female goalscorer chart.

A college student at the time, Morgan was the only non-professional called up to the squad for friendlies in March 2010 and came on as a substitute in front of 3,732 fans in Utah for her debut.

She was the youngest player in the squad as the USA lost the 2011 World Cup final to Japan - and despite coming off the bench, she became the first player to record a goal and an assist in the final.

Morgan won Olympic gold in 2012 and was honoured at her former high school with the number 13 jersey retired in her name.

"I was very wide eyed and eager to learn - so overwhelmed with everything - when I won my first cap," said Morgan.

"A lot has happened since then. Obviously, there has been personnel changes with players but a lot of what this team is about has remained.

"It's just great to continue to be on this journey and be representing this team and this country - it's 12 years and counting now."

Alex Morgan famously celebrated her goal against England in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals by pretending to drink tea

In 2013, Morgan was named in the USA's all-time best XI by the United States Soccer Federation.

She started every game as the USA won the 2015 World Cup and, four years later, she scored against England in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals, sparking her infamous tea-drinking celebration. They went on to win their second successive tournament.

At club level, she has won the Champions League, Division 1 Feminine title and NWSL League Championship. She spent a few months at Tottenham in 2020 after giving birth to a daughter.

"My highlight has just been the number of times I've been able to represent my country on the highest stages - all the Olympics and World Cups.

"When one is over, we work for another two or three years to get back to those moments. They are the moments that make it all worth it."

Current USA manager Vlatko Andonovski described Morgan as a "legend" of the team and said it felt "special" to have worked alongside her.

"The fact I have had the honour to work with her in these few years is amazing. I've been blessed with this opportunity and it's something that I feel honoured to do," he added.

"She is an incredible person first and foremost and an incredible leader, also a very good player. She has helped build this programme and win championships at different levels.

"I am very happy for her and I'm pretty sure the 200 is not going to be where she stops."