Hello, my name is Jürgen and I'm going to be writing a daily email newsletter from Qatar for the BBC during this World Cup.

This is a tournament that really means a lot to me. I won the World Cup in 1990 and one of the best things about doing so has come since my playing career ended - I get recognised by all the people who experienced that same moment with me, even though it was many years ago.

I've met so many people down the years who take me back to Italia '90, when West Germany became world champions, and whichever way they experienced it, they share that moment with me. They all tell me they remember it, just like I do.

I was on the pitch at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome when we beat Argentina 1-0, while they could have been watching on TV hundreds or even thousands of miles away. They might have been in South America, Africa or Asia - it doesn't matter, because we were all involved in it together.

I've realised that the beauty of a huge moment like that is that you share them with millions of other people around the world, and everyone has a different story around it - that is the power of the World Cup.

In Qatar, I will be sharing my tournament experience with you, through a daily newsletter with my thoughts and some of the photos I have taken. I can't wait to get started and I hope you join me.

World Cups are where dreams come true

There will be plenty for me to talk about because there is a story every day when you are at a World Cup - drama, disappointment… or someone's dreams coming true.

I know because all of that has happened to me at these tournaments, as a player in 1990, 1994 and 1998 and then managing my country in 2006 and then the US in 2014 too.

So, we have got a lot to look forward to in Qatar over the next few weeks. I feel like there will be lots of surprises on the pitch at this tournament because it is being held in unique circumstances - the first World Cup in the Middle East, the first one in the winter time, and with some teams only having a week to prepare for it.

Who will win this World Cup?

The big question you are always asked before any World Cup is: 'Who do you think will win?'

This time, Brazil and Argentina are my personal favourites because they are both extremely hungry going into this tournament, and came through an incredibly high-quality South American qualification campaign.

With Argentina, the big driving force is Lionel Messi. All football fans know his situation and how this has to be his moment if he wants to win his first World Cup at the age of 35.

He knows that too, and so do his team - so they will do everything possible to get that World Cup win.

Brazil, though, have got so much quality in every position. They are a team I have watched a lot over the past couple of years and I have been very impressed - they are coming to Qatar to win the World Cup and I believe they will.

How will Germany do?

The big European teams have to live with the fact that these two South American teams will both be highly motivated, but they will arrive with the same mission.

I am looking forward to watching a courageous Germany side that can help us forget the disaster that happened in Russia, when we were defending champions but went out in the group stage.

There is still some repair work to be done for Hansi Flick's side after what happened four years ago, but they are a young team and I want them to be full of energy and courageous with their play.

If they are not winning it this time, then they must at least prove with their performances that they are contenders again by reaching the semi-finals.

That's what their mission is, and they know that. Anything but the last four for us is disappointing, based on our history at World Cups.

I am curious about how they will do, but I am also positive. I look at them and think they can do it. They have the advantage of having a big block from Bayern Munich in their team, with seven of their players making the squad, and their familiarity playing with each other will be a big help.

This is me celebrating with Guido Buchwald after our 1-0 win over Argentina at the 1990 World Cup final

I am also looking forward to watching England, who should be aiming to go deep into this tournament after playing so well to reach the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, then getting even closer when they reached the final of Euro 2020 last year.

There is obviously progression there and there could be more to come so it does not feel to me like Gareth Southgate's team has peaked yet.

I just hope the simple message from the England manager is that they are going to Qatar to win the World Cup, because that should be their goal, or their attitude, based on those past two tournaments.

I can't wait to find out.

Jürgen Klinsmann was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.