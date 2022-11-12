Close menu

Marcelo Bielsa: Bournemouth in talks with ex-Leeds boss

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Marcelo Bielsa
Marcelo Bielsa spent four years at Leeds before being sacked in February 2022

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has spoken to Bournemouth about their vacant manager's job.

Bielsa, 67, has emerged as a viable candidate to take over on a permanent basis from Scott Parker, who was sacked after just four matches this season.

Gary O'Neil has been doing the job on an interim basis since August.

After a six-game unbeaten run, the Cherries have lost their past four top-flight games and are now just a point and a place above the relegation zone.

O'Neil could still get the job but Bielsa would be a glamour choice for a club about to enter into a new era when Bill Foley's takeover goes through.

The Argentine is still revered by Leeds fans for the job he did at Elland Road, even though the club were on a downward spiral when he was sacked in February.

He joined Leeds in 2018 and oversaw their return to the Premier League after a 16-year absence, finishing ninth in their first season back in the top flight.

Leeds had finished mid-table in the Championship in six of the previous seven seasons before Bielsa's arrival.

Before moving to the Premier League, Biela had managed in France, Italy, Spain and Argentina, as well as managing Chile for four years between 2007 and 2011.

Bournemouth are expected to make a decision in the early stages of the World Cup break.

  • Comment posted by U20590547, today at 11:46

    I don´t think those overweight, unfit, temperamental Bournemouth players would like his training methods!

  • Comment posted by Hot Shot Hamish, today at 11:45

    This will either fly or sink.

  • Comment posted by Anton Bardovitch, today at 11:44

    Bielsa has loads of experience will he improve Bournemouth? Yes .... then employ him

  • Comment posted by honest is best, today at 11:44

    I guess the endless supply and variety of buckets to sit on, given the beach shops in Bournemouth must be a draw also

  • Comment posted by rupert dalrimple, today at 11:41

    Could have been worse, the idiot's down the road have employed Nathan Jones 🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Dont worry. Nathan Jones wont be at Southampton too long

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:41

    Looking forward to seeing Bielsa playing his attacking brand of football while sitting on a bucket

  • Comment posted by Goofy Marmalade For Brains, today at 11:41

    Great option however I have really enjoyed watching AFCB under Gary and hope that he could be prepared as our next boss by Bielsas tutalege.

  • Comment posted by Kzinn, today at 11:40

    It would be great to see Bielsa back in the Premier League. He gave us the best football we've seen at Elland Road in decades.

    The problems last season were mainly caused by a huge injury list. If we'd had a full squad all season it would have been very different.

    Bournemouth fans will love him if he comes.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:43

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      The Bournemouth squad is not patch on the Leeds squad last season. I cant see him doing a lot and will eventually go down

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:40

    Bielsa is going to show Leeds that he is a better manager than Jesse Marsch

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 11:40

    Bielsa, 67 years old not won ONE top flight domestic title ,and tactics are run around more than the other team,and burn yourself out and get loads of injuries ,I'm astonished he gets away with it

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:39

    I hear Bournemouth is a nice place to live

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:39

    What the heck is Bielsa going to do with that Bournemouth squad. They are full of Championship quality players

  • Comment posted by rupert dalrimple, today at 11:38

    Should have gave O'Neil more of a chance, guaranteed relegation with clueless bielsa in charge

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:43

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I think Bielsa is a far better manager than O Neill

  • Comment posted by Jimmy LaFleur, today at 11:38

    This is like seeing your ex you're still in love with going out with one of your mates. Think he'll do well there.

  • Comment posted by Rog, today at 11:37

    He'd get sacked again.

  • Comment posted by Joel Korboe, today at 11:37

    bielsa would be a sick manager

  • Comment posted by Arken, today at 11:36

    Surely Bielsa is heading for Everton or Chelsea?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:46

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      No way Everton will get rid of Lampard. He has improved the team since they sacked Benitez

  • Comment posted by Lorimer, today at 11:36

    He'll always receive a warm welcome back at Elland Road.

