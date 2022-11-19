Stirling Albion v East Fife

StirlingStirling Albion15:00East FifeEast Fife
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|14
|10
|2
|2
|25
|13
|12
|32
|2
|Stirling
|14
|8
|3
|3
|30
|15
|15
|27
|3
|East Fife
|14
|6
|3
|5
|24
|21
|3
|21
|4
|Elgin
|14
|5
|4
|5
|26
|26
|0
|19
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|14
|5
|4
|5
|26
|28
|-2
|19
|6
|Stranraer
|14
|5
|4
|5
|21
|26
|-5
|19
|7
|Annan Athletic
|14
|4
|4
|6
|19
|25
|-6
|16
|8
|Albion
|14
|3
|5
|6
|16
|19
|-3
|14
|9
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|14
|4
|2
|8
|18
|23
|-5
|14
|10
|Forfar
|14
|3
|3
|8
|13
|22
|-9
|12