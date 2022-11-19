Barnet v Torquay United

BarnetBarnet15:00TorquayTorquay United
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|19
|13
|5
|1
|49
|17
|32
|44
|2
|Wrexham
|19
|13
|4
|2
|50
|18
|32
|43
|3
|Chesterfield
|18
|11
|4
|3
|38
|23
|15
|37
|4
|Woking
|19
|11
|3
|5
|33
|18
|15
|36
|5
|Southend
|19
|9
|6
|4
|27
|13
|14
|33
|6
|Solihull Moors
|19
|8
|6
|5
|33
|21
|12
|30
|7
|Barnet
|19
|9
|3
|7
|37
|38
|-1
|30
|8
|Boreham Wood
|18
|7
|7
|4
|23
|18
|5
|28
|9
|Eastleigh
|19
|8
|4
|7
|23
|23
|0
|28
|10
|Bromley
|19
|7
|5
|7
|25
|24
|1
|26
|11
|Dag & Red
|18
|7
|5
|6
|32
|34
|-2
|26
|12
|York
|19
|6
|6
|7
|22
|20
|2
|24
|13
|Maidenhead United
|19
|7
|3
|9
|17
|22
|-5
|24
|14
|Wealdstone
|18
|6
|5
|7
|18
|26
|-8
|23
|15
|Dorking
|18
|6
|4
|8
|33
|42
|-9
|22
|16
|Halifax
|18
|6
|4
|8
|16
|25
|-9
|22
|17
|Altrincham
|19
|5
|6
|8
|25
|36
|-11
|21
|18
|Aldershot
|18
|6
|2
|10
|26
|31
|-5
|20
|19
|Yeovil
|19
|3
|9
|7
|16
|21
|-5
|18
|20
|Maidstone United
|19
|4
|5
|10
|22
|42
|-20
|17
|21
|Oldham
|17
|4
|4
|9
|17
|27
|-10
|16
|22
|Scunthorpe
|19
|3
|6
|10
|24
|38
|-14
|15
|23
|Torquay
|19
|3
|5
|11
|23
|41
|-18
|14
|24
|Gateshead
|18
|2
|7
|9
|21
|32
|-11
|13
