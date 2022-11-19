Everton Women v Manchester City Women

Foul by Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women).
Line-ups
Everton Women
Formation 5-3-2
- 12Ramsey
- 17Graham
- 20Finnigan
- 4Sevecke
- 6George
- 27Stenevik
- 5Björn
- 28Holmgaard
- 22Galli
- 10Bennison
- 25Snoeijs
Substitutes
- 7Wheeler
- 15Beever-Jones
- 18Brosnan
- 19Queiroz Costa
- 21Maier
- 39Clarke
Man City Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 22MacIver
- 2Casparij
- 4Aleixandri
- 14Morgan
- 15Ouahabi
- 25Hasegawa
- 10Castellanos
- 7Coombs
- 9Kelly
- 21Shaw
- 41Blakstad
Substitutes
- 3Stokes
- 5Greenwood
- 6Houghton
- 8Fowler
- 12Angeldahl
- 30Mace
- 35Keating
- 36Hutchings
- Referee:
- Emily Heaslip
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Lucy Graham (Everton Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City Women. Kerstin Casparij tries a through ball, but Khadija Shaw is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Everton Women. Elise Stenevik tries a through ball, but Katja Snoeijs is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aurora Galli (Everton Women) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Julie Blakstad (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.
Post update
Attempt missed. Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Julie Blakstad.
Post update
Offside, Everton Women. Hanna Bennison tries a through ball, but Karen Holmgaard is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Deyna Castellanos (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Chloe Kelly (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Khadija Shaw.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.