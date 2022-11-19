Close menu
League One
CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: The Completely-Suzuki Stadium

Cheltenham Town v Wycombe Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth18133237201742
2Ipswich19125237191841
3Sheff Wed18114334161837
4Peterborough18101734221231
5Portsmouth177822618829
6Derby188552316729
7Bolton178451914528
8Barnsley178362014627
9Exeter197483128325
10Wycombe187472523225
11Charlton185943026424
12Oxford Utd186572420423
13Lincoln City175841920-123
14Shrewsbury186571720-323
15Port Vale186572028-823
16Fleetwood1841041917222
17Bristol Rovers185672933-421
18Cambridge1862101829-1120
19Cheltenham175481421-719
20Accrington184591830-1217
21MK Dons1742111625-914
22Morecambe182881428-1414
23Burton1834112338-1513
24Forest Green1834111537-2213
