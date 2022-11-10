Last updated on .From the section Football

Rotherham United beat Sutton United in last season's final of the Papa Johns Trophy at Wembley

League One promotion chasers Ipswich Town and Portsmouth will meet in the last 32 of the Papa Johns Trophy.

Last season's runners up Sutton United travel to AFC Wimbledon while League One leaders Plymouth Argyle play Charlton Athletic.

Of the under-21 sides through, Wolves visit Manchester United, Arsenal go to Stevenage, Chelsea play Peterborough and Everton host Mansfield.

The matches will be played on the week commencing 21 November.

Northern Section

Bolton Wanderers v Barrow

Everton U21 v Mansfield Town

Salford City v Bradford City

Port Vale v Barnsley

Manchester United U21 v Wolverhampton Wanderers U21

Grimsby Town v Accrington Stanley

Burton Albion v Tranmere Rovers

Lincoln City v Morecambe

Southern Section

Colchester United v Bristol Rovers

Stevenage v Arsenal U21

AFC Wimbledon v Sutton United

MK Dons v Newport County

Ipswich Town v Portsmouth

Forest Green Rovers v Cheltenham Town

Plymouth Argyle v Charlton Athletic

Chelsea U21 v Peterborough