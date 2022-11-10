Papa Johns Trophy: Ipswich to play Portsmouth in pick of last 32 ties
League One promotion chasers Ipswich Town and Portsmouth will meet in the last 32 of the Papa Johns Trophy.
Last season's runners up Sutton United travel to AFC Wimbledon while League One leaders Plymouth Argyle play Charlton Athletic.
Of the under-21 sides through, Wolves visit Manchester United, Arsenal go to Stevenage, Chelsea play Peterborough and Everton host Mansfield.
The matches will be played on the week commencing 21 November.
Northern Section
Bolton Wanderers v Barrow
Everton U21 v Mansfield Town
Salford City v Bradford City
Port Vale v Barnsley
Manchester United U21 v Wolverhampton Wanderers U21
Grimsby Town v Accrington Stanley
Burton Albion v Tranmere Rovers
Lincoln City v Morecambe
Southern Section
Colchester United v Bristol Rovers
Stevenage v Arsenal U21
AFC Wimbledon v Sutton United
MK Dons v Newport County
Ipswich Town v Portsmouth
Forest Green Rovers v Cheltenham Town
Plymouth Argyle v Charlton Athletic
Chelsea U21 v Peterborough
