Medical staff from both clubs treated McMenamin on the pitch before he was stretchered off

Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin had to be stretchered off late in the first half as his side returned to the top of the table after a feisty 0-0 draw against Coleraine.

The in-form Northern Ireland international is believed to have been taken to hospital for scans on what looked like an ankle injury.

Bannsiders defender Dean Jarvis was shown a yellow card for the tackle, with the away side appealing for a red as McMenamin had a lengthy spell being treated before being stretchered off.

Glens defender Paddy McClean was sent off after being shown a second yellow card in second-half injury time, while Coleraine's Lyndon Kane may have been fortunate to stay on the pitch earlier after a late tackle on Bobby Burns.

Coleraine came closest to scoring in a tight encounter of few chances, with striker Matthew Shevlin hitting the post with a first-half header from a deep right-wing cross.

The draw sees Mick McDermott's men, who suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat by Glenavon on Tuesday, go top of the table again, jumping ahead of Larne on goal difference.

