Celtic fined £15,350 for fans' anti-monarchy banner by Uefa
Celtic have been fined £15,350 by Uefa after their fans displayed an anti-monarchy banner during last month's Champions League game with RB Leipzig in Glasgow.
The Scottish club had already been fined just over £13,000 after a similar banner had been brought out during their game against Shakhtar Donetsk in September.
Uefa confirmed the fine for displaying a "provocative message of an offensive nature".