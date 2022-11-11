Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic have been fined £15,350 by Uefa after their fans displayed an anti-monarchy banner during last month's Champions League game with RB Leipzig in Glasgow.

The Scottish club had already been fined just over £13,000 after a similar banner had been brought out during their game against Shakhtar Donetsk in September.

Uefa confirmed the fine for displaying a "provocative message of an offensive nature".