FIFA World Cup - Group B
WalesWales0EnglandEngland3

World Cup 2022: Wales 0-3 England: Rashford double helps Three Lions top group

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Doha

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

Marcus Rashford inspired England to the victory required to top Group B and ensure it was despair for Wales as they went out of the tournament after a bitterly disappointing World Cup campaign.

Wales needed to either beat England and hope Iran and USA ended in a draw or pursue the more unlikely outcome of running up a four-goal victory margin at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

England, who now face Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday (19:00 GMT), ensured neither scenario was ever a serious consideration as they dominated throughout and took full control after an uneventful first 45 minutes.

Wales manager Rob Page took the bold decision to substitute Gareth Bale at half-time, although the great talisman had only had seven touches in an anonymous display, but any hope the shock tactic would work was wiped out as England scored twice within six minutes of the restart.

Marcus Rashford fired a free-kick past Danny Ward following Ethan Ampadu's foul on Phil Foden after 50 minutes, with the Manchester City midfielder then marking his return to England's team moments later by turning in Harry Kane's cross at the far post.

Wales were demoralised and outclassed as they knew they were on the way home from Qatar and Rashford added his second in the 68th minute, with a large slice of help from Wales keeper Ward who allowed a fierce shot to slip through his legs.

England top Group B with seven points, two points ahead of the United States who set up a last-16 meeting with the Netherlands by beating Iran 1-0 in their grudge match.

England make smooth progress

It took England time and a desperately dull first half before they clicked into top gear but once they did they were then able to overrun Wales, who ended this World Cup in timid fashion.

And Rashford continued to make a big impact at this World Cup, with his double here coming after scoring with virtually his first touch in the 6-2 romp against Iran in England's opening game.

He missed a good chance in the first half when he was played though by Kane but his free-kick was emphatic and the second a reward for his willingness to drive into the Wales defence at pace. He almost had a hat-trick only for Ward to block his shot at the near post.

Rashford must now be under serious consideration for a starting place when England face the tough test of Senegal as the knockout phase gets under way.

Manager Gareth Southgate made four changes to his team that performed so poorly against USA, Rashford, Foden, Jordan Henderson and fit-again Kyle Walker coming in for Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount and Kieran Trippier.

It not only helped England run out easy winners but gave squad members valuable game time, especially Walker, who is such an important part of Southgate's plans but missed the end of the Premier League to undergo groin surgery.

England and Southgate have achieved their first priority of qualifying for the last 16 while topping their group, two strong wins against Iran and Wales coming either side of that dismal USA showing.

It represents a job satisfactorily done by England - now they must take the next step against the dangerous African champions.

Wales slip quietly out of Qatar

Wales arrived in Qatar with real pride after qualifying for their first World Cup since 1958 but they must reflect on a poor campaign after England confirmed the formality of their elimination.

Page's side have always relied heavily on the inspiration provided by Bale and Aaron Ramsey but the two great figures of this fine era for Welsh football found this World Cup a step too far, with those around them simply not of the quality to make up for that deficit.

Bale's only meaningful contribution was the penalty that earned a draw against USA in their opening game but he contributed nothing in the damaging loss to Iran and was subsequently taken off here after only seven touches in 45 minutes.

It is a decision by Page that is sure to inspire debate but Bale was little more than a passenger so it was an understandable move.

Ramsey was no better and while the duo's magnificent contribution to Wales can never be under-estimated the brutal truth is that their lack of match sharpness left them unable to exert their usual influence on games.

Now the question is whether they will carry on with their international careers - or whether their country moves on without them.

It had the feel of the end of an era for Wales here on Tuesday. It is an era that has brought much joy, and was appreciated by their outstanding support after the final whistle, but this was a desperate anti-climax after reaching their first World Cup for 64 years.

Player of the match

RashfordMarcus Rashford

with an average of 7.86

Wales

  1. Squad number3Player nameN Williams
    Average rating

    4.58

  2. Squad number7Player nameAllen
    Average rating

    4.51

  3. Squad number15Player nameAmpadu
    Average rating

    4.45

  4. Squad number12Player nameWard
    Average rating

    4.39

  5. Squad number13Player nameMoore
    Average rating

    4.28

  6. Squad number4Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    4.24

  7. Squad number6Player nameRodon
    Average rating

    4.24

  8. Squad number5Player nameMepham
    Average rating

    4.18

  9. Squad number9Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    4.08

  10. Squad number14Player nameRoberts
    Average rating

    4.06

  11. Squad number20Player nameJames
    Average rating

    4.03

  12. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    3.81

  13. Squad number25Player nameColwill
    Average rating

    3.72

  14. Squad number16Player nameMorrell
    Average rating

    3.71

  15. Squad number10Player nameRamsey
    Average rating

    3.51

  16. Squad number11Player nameBale
    Average rating

    3.10

England

  1. Squad number11Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    7.86

  2. Squad number20Player nameFoden
    Average rating

    7.54

  3. Squad number22Player nameBellingham
    Average rating

    7.01

  4. Squad number5Player nameStones
    Average rating

    6.61

  5. Squad number24Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    6.55

  6. Squad number6Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    6.44

  7. Squad number8Player nameHenderson
    Average rating

    6.31

  8. Squad number4Player nameRice
    Average rating

    6.30

  9. Squad number7Player nameGrealish
    Average rating

    6.30

  10. Squad number2Player nameWalker
    Average rating

    6.28

  11. Squad number3Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    6.27

  12. Squad number18Player nameAlexander-Arnold
    Average rating

    6.26

  13. Squad number14Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    6.25

  14. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    6.23

  15. Squad number9Player nameKane
    Average rating

    6.13

  16. Squad number12Player nameTrippier
    Average rating

    6.04

Line-ups

Wales

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Ward
  • 3N WilliamsSubstituted forRobertsat 36'minutes
  • 5Mepham
  • 6Rodon
  • 4DaviesSubstituted forMorrellat 59'minutes
  • 7AllenSubstituted forColwillat 81'minutes
  • 15Ampadu
  • 11BaleSubstituted forJohnsonat 45'minutes
  • 10RamseyBooked at 61mins
  • 20JamesBooked at 29minsSubstituted forWilsonat 77'minutes
  • 13Moore

Substitutes

  • 2Gunter
  • 8Wilson
  • 9Johnson
  • 14Roberts
  • 16Morrell
  • 17Lockyer
  • 18Williams
  • 19M Harris
  • 21Davies
  • 22Thomas
  • 23Levitt
  • 24Cabango
  • 25Colwill
  • 26Smith

England

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Pickford
  • 2WalkerSubstituted forAlexander-Arnoldat 57'minutes
  • 5Stones
  • 6Maguire
  • 3ShawSubstituted forTrippierat 65'minutes
  • 8Henderson
  • 4RiceSubstituted forPhillipsat 58'minutes
  • 22Bellingham
  • 20Foden
  • 9KaneSubstituted forWilsonat 57'minutes
  • 11RashfordSubstituted forGrealishat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Grealish
  • 10Sterling
  • 12Trippier
  • 13Pope
  • 14Phillips
  • 15Dier
  • 16Coady
  • 17Saka
  • 18Alexander-Arnold
  • 19Mount
  • 23Ramsdale
  • 24Wilson
  • 25Maddison
  • 26Gallagher
Referee:
Slavko Vincic
Attendance:
44,297

Match Stats

Home TeamWalesAway TeamEngland
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home7
Away18
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wales 0, England 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wales 0, England 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (England) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

  4. Post update

    Callum Wilson (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Chris Mepham (Wales).

  6. Post update

    John Stones (England) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, England. Conceded by Connor Roberts.

  8. Post update

    Jack Grealish (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Ampadu (Wales).

  10. Post update

    John Stones (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kieffer Moore (Wales).

  12. Post update

    Jack Grealish (England) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Ampadu (Wales).

  14. Post update

    Callum Wilson (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Chris Mepham (Wales).

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ethan Ampadu.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rubin Colwill (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Harry Wilson (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Harry Maguire (England).

  20. Post update

    Kieffer Moore (Wales) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 20:56

    Am I allowed to say something unfavourable about the Welsh team?

    There’s been countless articles on the BBC about how they hate the English, Keiffer Moore saying how he was looking forward to dumping out England etc and apparently that's all ok?

    So, here we go, fasten your seatbelts because this will be brutal.

    Wales, your football team is not very good and could do with improvement.

    Sorry.

  • Comment posted by Bellypork, today at 20:56

    There was I time I used to get behind, or at lease sympathise with all the other UK national teams (been around since Mexico 70) and wanted them to do well despite they’re dislike of us English. Then popped up the video of Gareth the golfer and his teammates celebrating our defeat to Iceland in Euro 2016. Tbh I’m rather glad they have been suitably chastised!

    • Reply posted by arabdownsouth, today at 20:58

      arabdownsouth replied:
      I don’t like Wales and especially Bale but I could see where they were coming from

  • Comment posted by korvintage64, today at 20:55

    Kieffer Moore “I’m going to send you lot home”. Marcus Rashford, “Hold my pint”.

    • Reply posted by Dreddy Tennis, today at 20:59

      Dreddy Tennis replied:
      IT'S COMING HOME!

      WALES PLANE IS COMING HOME.

  • Comment posted by Chris Cornell, today at 20:57

    For those of you unfamiliar with football that watched the game, England were the team with the ball.

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 20:59

      Joe replied:
      As an Englishman I’m very confused with the hype around this game.
      This isn’t the Six Nations where there is a real England Wales rivalry and not a fake one!

  • Comment posted by Harleking, today at 20:57

    I assume Bale was playing golf tonight because didn't see him playing any football.

    Men against boyos.

    • Reply posted by Billy McFlipFlops, today at 21:06

      Billy McFlipFlops replied:
      “Wales. Golf. Madrid”?

      More like “Bottom. Of. Group.”

      In that order.

  • Comment posted by Boutros Boutros-Ghali, today at 20:57

    Worst team in the tournament coming home. Embarrassing stuff from Wales.

    • Reply posted by BBCBALLACHE, today at 21:04

      BBCBALLACHE replied:
      No "Passion", No "Bravery"

      10 behind the ball, try not to lose 4-0 when you need to win 4-0

      Bale throws the towel in, paid too much doesn't care.

      N Williams comes off after making a header, wheres this "Courage" we've heard about.

      Joe Allen bites his top lip and comes off, "Determined" to leave early and go count his cash for sitting on the bench all season.

  • Comment posted by Steve 76, today at 20:57

    Penny for Keifer "Can't wait to knock England out" Moore's thoughts! 😂

    • Reply posted by Stoker64, today at 20:58

      Stoker64 replied:
      🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by leighlaz, today at 20:55

    And this is why FIFA should not allow 48 teams in the next world cup. These minnows keep getting hammered, it's just not fair.

    Wales you have been embarrassing, one goal from a penalty hahahaha.

    • Reply posted by Joe, today at 20:58

      Joe replied:
      As an Englishman I’m very confused with the hype around this game.
      This isn’t the Six Nations where there is a real England Wales rivalry and not a fake one!

  • Comment posted by sussexsharks92, today at 20:58

    Who's laughing now 😂😂 see ya Wales 👋👋👋

    • Reply posted by RatFace, today at 21:11

      RatFace replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by shepshenko, today at 20:59

    God the Welsh pundits..... just stop talking is embarrassing. The problem with Wales is they are horrible winners and horrible losers. They have that patriotic level of USA to the point of cult like ignorance. Needed putting in their place in this World Cup unfortunately.

    • Reply posted by Must be Lunch Time Im on here, today at 21:01

      Must be Lunch Time Im on here replied:
      😂 love it

  • Comment posted by AJ94, today at 20:57

    Lol Gareth Bale.
    64 more years at least.
    Well done England. Superior in every way.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 21:02

      margaret replied:
      That's 10 more years of Southgate

  • Comment posted by This username is taken, today at 20:59

    It is fitting that England ends Bale's international career after him leading the anti-English celebrations six years ago.

    • Reply posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 21:15

      Lets Agree To Disagree replied:
      A quality second half England performance, did Southgate feed them all Weetabix at half time?
      Never seen the Welsh dragons play as timidly as today.

  • Comment posted by The Changingman, today at 20:56

    Wallop - see you in another 64 years!

    • Reply posted by disgustedofwells, today at 21:06

      disgustedofwells replied:
      Thorough demolition really!
      Didn’t get a look in.
      Wales too leeky

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 20:56

    Rashford on fire 🔥 was too hot to handle today!

    Southgate this is what happens when you make positive changes.

    Bad luck Wales but well done on making it to the World Cup an exceptional achievement.

    • Reply posted by Michael182, today at 21:00

      Michael182 replied:
      A decent free kick and terrible for the rest of the game. Not a team player and always plays with his back to the goal in the middle of the pitch.

  • Comment posted by sense of the common man, today at 21:00

    Kieffer, Kieffer, Kieffer Moore
    Please, please tell us the score!

    • Reply posted by RatFace, today at 21:11

      RatFace replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 20:57

    Wouldn't read anything into that , good result england but Wales are a championship side . So poor .

    • Reply posted by Little Samsung, today at 21:09

      Little Samsung replied:
      a bit harsh on championship sides!!

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 20:57

    England looking good again. Although Wales offered very little to be fair.
    Nevertheless, a good team performance.
    Hopefully they'll stick with Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden in the starting line up against Senegal on Sunday. Game on.
    Well played England. Well played.

    • Reply posted by United Dreamer, today at 21:05

      United Dreamer replied:
      I agree. The positivity was so much more exciting to watch