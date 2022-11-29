Marcus Rashford inspired England to the victory required to top Group B and ensure it was despair for Wales as they went out of the tournament after a bitterly disappointing World Cup campaign.

Wales needed to either beat England and hope Iran and USA ended in a draw or pursue the more unlikely outcome of running up a four-goal victory margin at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

England, who now face Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday (19:00 GMT), ensured neither scenario was ever a serious consideration as they dominated throughout and took full control after an uneventful first 45 minutes.

Wales manager Rob Page took the bold decision to substitute Gareth Bale at half-time, although the great talisman had only had seven touches in an anonymous display, but any hope the shock tactic would work was wiped out as England scored twice within six minutes of the restart.

Marcus Rashford fired a free-kick past Danny Ward following Ethan Ampadu's foul on Phil Foden after 50 minutes, with the Manchester City midfielder then marking his return to England's team moments later by turning in Harry Kane's cross at the far post.

Wales were demoralised and outclassed as they knew they were on the way home from Qatar and Rashford added his second in the 68th minute, with a large slice of help from Wales keeper Ward who allowed a fierce shot to slip through his legs.

England top Group B with seven points, two points ahead of the United States who set up a last-16 meeting with the Netherlands by beating Iran 1-0 in their grudge match.

England make smooth progress

It took England time and a desperately dull first half before they clicked into top gear but once they did they were then able to overrun Wales, who ended this World Cup in timid fashion.

And Rashford continued to make a big impact at this World Cup, with his double here coming after scoring with virtually his first touch in the 6-2 romp against Iran in England's opening game.

He missed a good chance in the first half when he was played though by Kane but his free-kick was emphatic and the second a reward for his willingness to drive into the Wales defence at pace. He almost had a hat-trick only for Ward to block his shot at the near post.

Rashford must now be under serious consideration for a starting place when England face the tough test of Senegal as the knockout phase gets under way.

Manager Gareth Southgate made four changes to his team that performed so poorly against USA, Rashford, Foden, Jordan Henderson and fit-again Kyle Walker coming in for Raheem Sterling, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount and Kieran Trippier.

It not only helped England run out easy winners but gave squad members valuable game time, especially Walker, who is such an important part of Southgate's plans but missed the end of the Premier League to undergo groin surgery.

England and Southgate have achieved their first priority of qualifying for the last 16 while topping their group, two strong wins against Iran and Wales coming either side of that dismal USA showing.

It represents a job satisfactorily done by England - now they must take the next step against the dangerous African champions.

Wales slip quietly out of Qatar

Wales arrived in Qatar with real pride after qualifying for their first World Cup since 1958 but they must reflect on a poor campaign after England confirmed the formality of their elimination.

Page's side have always relied heavily on the inspiration provided by Bale and Aaron Ramsey but the two great figures of this fine era for Welsh football found this World Cup a step too far, with those around them simply not of the quality to make up for that deficit.

Bale's only meaningful contribution was the penalty that earned a draw against USA in their opening game but he contributed nothing in the damaging loss to Iran and was subsequently taken off here after only seven touches in 45 minutes.

It is a decision by Page that is sure to inspire debate but Bale was little more than a passenger so it was an understandable move.

Ramsey was no better and while the duo's magnificent contribution to Wales can never be under-estimated the brutal truth is that their lack of match sharpness left them unable to exert their usual influence on games.

Now the question is whether they will carry on with their international careers - or whether their country moves on without them.

It had the feel of the end of an era for Wales here on Tuesday. It is an era that has brought much joy, and was appreciated by their outstanding support after the final whistle, but this was a desperate anti-climax after reaching their first World Cup for 64 years.

Player of the match Rashford Marcus Rashford with an average of 7.86 Wales Wales Wales

England England England Wales Avg Squad number 3 Player name N Williams Average rating 4.58 Squad number 7 Player name Allen Average rating 4.51 Squad number 15 Player name Ampadu Average rating 4.45 Squad number 12 Player name Ward Average rating 4.39 Squad number 13 Player name Moore Average rating 4.28 Squad number 4 Player name Davies Average rating 4.24 Squad number 6 Player name Rodon Average rating 4.24 Squad number 5 Player name Mepham Average rating 4.18 Squad number 9 Player name Johnson Average rating 4.08 Squad number 14 Player name Roberts Average rating 4.06 Squad number 20 Player name James Average rating 4.03 Squad number 8 Player name Wilson Average rating 3.81 Squad number 25 Player name Colwill Average rating 3.72 Squad number 16 Player name Morrell Average rating 3.71 Squad number 10 Player name Ramsey Average rating 3.51 Squad number 11 Player name Bale Average rating 3.10 England Avg Squad number 11 Player name Rashford Average rating 7.86 Squad number 20 Player name Foden Average rating 7.54 Squad number 22 Player name Bellingham Average rating 7.01 Squad number 5 Player name Stones Average rating 6.61 Squad number 24 Player name Wilson Average rating 6.55 Squad number 6 Player name Maguire Average rating 6.44 Squad number 8 Player name Henderson Average rating 6.31 Squad number 4 Player name Rice Average rating 6.30 Squad number 7 Player name Grealish Average rating 6.30 Squad number 2 Player name Walker Average rating 6.28 Squad number 3 Player name Shaw Average rating 6.27 Squad number 18 Player name Alexander-Arnold Average rating 6.26 Squad number 14 Player name Phillips Average rating 6.25 Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 6.23 Squad number 9 Player name Kane Average rating 6.13 Squad number 12 Player name Trippier Average rating 6.04

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Wales Formation 4-2-3-1 12 Ward 3 N Williams 5 Mepham 6 Rodon 4 Davies 7 Allen 15 Ampadu 11 Bale 10 Ramsey 20 James 13 Moore 12 Ward

3 N Williams Substituted for Roberts at 36' minutes

5 Mepham

6 Rodon

4 Davies Substituted for Morrell at 59' minutes

7 Allen Substituted for Colwill at 81' minutes

15 Ampadu

11 Bale Substituted for Johnson at 45' minutes

10 Ramsey Booked at 61mins

20 James Booked at 29mins Substituted for Wilson at 77' minutes

13 Moore Substitutes 2 Gunter

8 Wilson

9 Johnson

14 Roberts

16 Morrell

17 Lockyer

18 Williams

19 M Harris

21 Davies

22 Thomas

23 Levitt

24 Cabango

25 Colwill

26 Smith England Formation 4-3-3 1 Pickford 2 Walker 5 Stones 6 Maguire 3 Shaw 8 Henderson 4 Rice 22 Bellingham 20 Foden 9 Kane 11 Rashford 1 Pickford

2 Walker Substituted for Alexander-Arnold at 57' minutes

5 Stones

6 Maguire

3 Shaw Substituted for Trippier at 65' minutes

8 Henderson

4 Rice Substituted for Phillips at 58' minutes

22 Bellingham

20 Foden

9 Kane Substituted for Wilson at 57' minutes

11 Rashford Substituted for Grealish at 76' minutes Substitutes 7 Grealish

10 Sterling

12 Trippier

13 Pope

14 Phillips

15 Dier

16 Coady

17 Saka

18 Alexander-Arnold

19 Mount

23 Ramsdale

24 Wilson

25 Maddison

26 Gallagher Referee: Slavko Vincic Attendance: 44,297 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Wales 0, England 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Wales 0, England 3. Post update Attempt blocked. Phil Foden (England) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jack Grealish. Post update Callum Wilson (England) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Chris Mepham (Wales). Post update John Stones (England) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner. Post update Corner, England. Conceded by Connor Roberts. Post update Jack Grealish (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Ethan Ampadu (Wales). Post update John Stones (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Kieffer Moore (Wales). Post update Jack Grealish (England) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Ethan Ampadu (Wales). Post update Callum Wilson (England) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Chris Mepham (Wales). Post update Attempt missed. Kieffer Moore (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ethan Ampadu. Post update Attempt missed. Rubin Colwill (Wales) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Post update Attempt blocked. Harry Wilson (Wales) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Foul by Harry Maguire (England). Post update Kieffer Moore (Wales) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds