FIFA World Cup - Group B
WalesWales19:00EnglandEngland
Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Wales v England

Last updated on .From the section World Cup

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands21103124
2Ecuador21103124
3Senegal21013303
4Qatar200215-40

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England21106244
2Iran210146-23
3USA20201102
4Wales201113-21

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland21102024
2Argentina21013213
3Saudi Arabia210123-13
4Mexico201102-21

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France22006246
2Australia210124-23
3Denmark201112-11
4Tunisia201101-11

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain21108174
2Japan21012203
3Costa Rica210117-63
4Germany201123-11

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia21104134
2Morocco21102024
3Belgium210112-13
4Canada200215-40

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Brazil22003036
2Switzerland21011103
3Cameroon201134-11
4Serbia201135-21

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Portugal22005236
2Ghana21015503
3South Korea201123-11
4Uruguay201102-21
View full FIFA World Cup tables

